No new COVID-19 cases reported

Member of the UK Ministry of Defence team is temperature scanned at the airport

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on just 65 completed results for COVID-19 tests on Friday and all of them were negative, retaining Cayman’s new status of zero active cases of the virus. This brings the testing tally to 28,904 overall with 4,747 processed since the beginning of this month. Cayman is one of only 14 countries around the world with no active cases but this may be short lived.

Officials are continuing to urge people to practice prevention measures, including social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing face coverings, as there could still be some untested asymptomatic cases in the community. But with an additional 26 people going into isolation after the arrival of several flights this week, there remains the possibility of more positives.

There are currently 99 people now in isolation, most of them at government quarantine facilities. This includes the 14 members of the UK Ministry of Defence team who will be training the local defence regiment.

The ministry of defence team arrived yesterday on a Royal Air Force (RAF) Voyager aircraf along with equipment of the local reserve soldiers supplied by the UK.

“The team who are all serving UK military were all temperature tested at the airport and have now gone in to isolation,” the governor confirmed.

The two-week training course will provide the first 50 reservists with a variety of skills, including drill, medical training, defence law, navigation/map reading and survival skills.