No more positives in latest COVID-19 results
(CNS): All of the 203 COVID-19 test results reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee Wednesday evening were negative, as Cayman appears to still be on track to beat the virus, even though test numbers are falling. Currently there are just two active cases, both of which are asymptomatic patients, one of which was picked up via the community screening and the other was a returning traveller.
These are the only two case of the virus that have been picked up over the last two weeks out of 3,053 tests conducted by public health officials since 1 July. In total 27,206 tests have been carried out here since testing began in March and 203 patients have tested positive. Currently 141 people are in isolation, either in government quarantine facilities or isolating at home.
Cayman is expected to see even more restrictions lifted this coming weekend as the efforts to curtail the spread of the virus have been successful. In his daily Facebook post yesterday, Governor Martyn Roper said Cayman was “in a very comfortable position”.
In addition to the lockdown, the massive test and trace programme, social distancing and mask wearing have played a part in getting Cayman to this place. In light of the controversies that continue around mask wearing, especially in the United States, where their use has become a political issues, Roper has urged people here to continue wearing them.
“In Cayman we have taken a clear and consistent position that you should wear masks or face coverings in public places,” he said. “Wearing masks, adopting social distancing and basic hygiene protects us individually and others in our community. The virus will be with us for the foreseeable future. These good habits reduce risk considerably.”
Category: Health, health and safety
Is it positive asymptotic or useless tests? Just curious, how is it we have the ability to test a virus that no medical profession or authority understands?
Jamaica saw a 100% increase over the last fews days since opening up. July 12th zero cases. July 13th 1 case. They should never have allowed people to fly in. What are terrible decision by the Jamaican government, 100% increase.
Reopening the borders it was mentioned on Cayman Compass that tourists may have to wear a device called BioSticker to monitor temperature, heart rate, etc.
Please google- it would be a great fashion look w/ your bikini. 😂😂
Won’t temperatures rise while on beach and heart rate/ pulse if “ enjoying your holiday “ w/ your significant other? 🤔
$9k to $15k to quarantine two weeks in the Ritz. Thank you CIG.
Has it been 14 days since the bars reopened?
If we stay locked down from foreigners we can maintain a reasonably safe position. But government will need money soon. Why government employees were not moved to areas that were clearly lacking personnel, ie CUSTOMS Is without reason.
Good point. But wait till the people escape quarantine.
We know from staying home that alcohol, not isolation, kills covid. The bars are safe.