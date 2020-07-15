No more positives in latest COVID-19 results

Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): All of the 203 COVID-19 test results reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee Wednesday evening were negative, as Cayman appears to still be on track to beat the virus, even though test numbers are falling. Currently there are just two active cases, both of which are asymptomatic patients, one of which was picked up via the community screening and the other was a returning traveller.

These are the only two case of the virus that have been picked up over the last two weeks out of 3,053 tests conducted by public health officials since 1 July. In total 27,206 tests have been carried out here since testing began in March and 203 patients have tested positive. Currently 141 people are in isolation, either in government quarantine facilities or isolating at home.

Cayman is expected to see even more restrictions lifted this coming weekend as the efforts to curtail the spread of the virus have been successful. In his daily Facebook post yesterday, Governor Martyn Roper said Cayman was “in a very comfortable position”.

In addition to the lockdown, the massive test and trace programme, social distancing and mask wearing have played a part in getting Cayman to this place. In light of the controversies that continue around mask wearing, especially in the United States, where their use has become a political issues, Roper has urged people here to continue wearing them.

“In Cayman we have taken a clear and consistent position that you should wear masks or face coverings in public places,” he said. “Wearing masks, adopting social distancing and basic hygiene protects us individually and others in our community. The virus will be with us for the foreseeable future. These good habits reduce risk considerably.”