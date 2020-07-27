No COVID-19 positive tests for two weeks

(CNS): It is now two weeks since anyone in the Cayman Islands tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported 269 test results that were carried out over the weekend and all of them were negative. Cayman also retains the status of having no current active cases of the virus. Some 5,016 tests have been carried out since the beginning of July and only two of those were positive.

With a positive tally of 203 cases since the outbreak began, Cayman has managed to successfully contain the virus through suppression measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing, as well as a massive testing programme.

Healthcare professionals across the islands have now carried out 29,173 tests, and although several individuals such as healthcare and other front-line workers have been tested more than once, around 90% are different people, which represents half of the entire population.

With no active cases and no positive tests for two weeks, the World Health Organization ranking for Cayman has fallen from ‘clusters’ to ‘sporadic’.