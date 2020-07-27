No COVID-19 positive tests for two weeks
(CNS): It is now two weeks since anyone in the Cayman Islands tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported 269 test results that were carried out over the weekend and all of them were negative. Cayman also retains the status of having no current active cases of the virus. Some 5,016 tests have been carried out since the beginning of July and only two of those were positive.
With a positive tally of 203 cases since the outbreak began, Cayman has managed to successfully contain the virus through suppression measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing, as well as a massive testing programme.
Healthcare professionals across the islands have now carried out 29,173 tests, and although several individuals such as healthcare and other front-line workers have been tested more than once, around 90% are different people, which represents half of the entire population.
With no active cases and no positive tests for two weeks, the World Health Organization ranking for Cayman has fallen from ‘clusters’ to ‘sporadic’.
We should not get too complacent. We cannot definitively say that we are coronavirus free. We should still social distance, wear a mask in indoor situations, clean hands regularly and stay home unless you have to go out. The virus need human bodies to live and spread. Two more weeks of good diligence and we will be in a good position. But unfortunately, I have seen people breaking all of the rules, no mask, no social distancing. Opening the ports has to be done with protocols to prevent the introduction of the virus.
I am proud of the way the Government and the general population handled the pandemic and subsequent lock down. Lets do it right Cayman!!!!
Still no scuba diving rental but can share drinks in a night club. Guess no MLA’s scuba dive but like a drink
Please tell me ALL kids can now go back to school on time. The nonsense with delaying certain year groups 2 weeks is making the divergence between rich and poor even greater and should not impact a child’s education like it has been. If anything they should be going back 2 weeks earlier for all the lessons they have already missed.
so how do you become ‘covid free’…like new zealand?
So a whole month of repatriation flights coming in for July and only 1 positive case from a traveler so far – not exactly the ravaging masses of infected persons as some have predicted.
And yet we are still wearing masks. And still subject to a list of complex restrictions, most of which everyone ignores anyway, and some of which have absolutely no basis at all – at least in relation to the virus risk (its OK to have 50 people on a bar or nightclub without masks, but God forbid you should anchor your boat at Rum Point, or rent scuba gear from a dive shop). Why? Because CIG just cant bear to let go? Or because they know damn well that if they start letting people in on 1 September the risks are going to multiply and don’t want mask wearing to be be reintroduced as an obvious trade off for the open door policy?
or maybe They know there are still cases here
Most of the mask wearing sheep have them pulled down below their noses anyway.