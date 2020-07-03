New coral disease found off north coast

Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease in the Cayman Islands (Photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): Department of Environment researchers believe that Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), a major threat to coral reefs in the region, has turned up in local waters. Following a potential disease report by Tom Byrnes from Cayman Marine Lab on 21 June, the department’s own marine experts visited the location off the north coast of Grand Cayman, near Rum Point, on 26 June and it appears the disease has arrived here.

“Unfortunately, without a known pathogen, it is impossible to confirm any diagnosis,” the marine resources experts said. “However, the species, symptoms and rapid mortality rates resemble those seen in Florida and other Caribbean countries.”

SCTLD first appeared on Florida’s reefs in 2014 and has spread to several countries in the region. It is known to affect more than 20 species of stony corals, including primary reef building species: pillar coral (Dendrogyra cylindrus), elliptical star coral (Dichocoenia stokesii) and maze coral (Meandrina meandrites), brain corals and the smooth flower coral (Eusmilia fastigiata).

Once a coral is infected it begins to lose live tissue and it is likely that the colony will die within weeks to months.

The DoE explained that it resembles other coral diseases such as White Plague Disease but can be distinguished by white patches occurring in different areas of the same colony, rapid death of live tissue and the amount of individual colonies infected on a dive site.

Divers and snorkellers can help to reduce the transfer of this significant threat and slow its spread by practicing proper buoyancy when diving, avoid touching marine organisms and sanitizing equipment between dives and after each dive excursion, especially between infected and uninfected locations.

Slowing down the spread will give local reefs more time to adapt to the disease, which is now being monitored by international scientists to identify the pathogens and develop treatments.

The DoE said it is also monitoring the spread of SCTLD in the waters around Cayman Islands and are developing a rapid response strategy.