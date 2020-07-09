Negative COVID-19 test trend continues

(CNS): COVID-19 test results from the latest batch of 210 samples were all negative, Medical Officer for Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported Thursday. It has now been seven days since the test screening programme turned up any positive results. During that time public health personnel have carried out 1,671 PCR tests, which have all been negative. There are currently just three active cases in individuals who are all asymptomatic. The positive tally remains at 201 from a total of 25,740 tests that have been carried out over the last four months since the virus arrived in Cayman.

This country remains among the top three to five countries for per capita testing, as league table vary somewhat, and the falling number of active cases also places us close to being declared virus free on the global stage.

After opening up in stages, with two week breaks between each lifting of restrictions, Cayman has avoided any surges in cases and appears to have successfully run the virus to ground.

However, Cayman still faces the challenge of how it will reopen its borders after the United States endured another record-breaking day of coronavirus cases.

More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the US on Wednesday. On Thursday, Florida reported 9,000 new cases and 120 new coronavirus deaths, which was a record daily increase in lives lost for the state.