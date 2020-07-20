More evacuation flights in the works

CAL aircraft bound for Miami on 17 April (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): While Cayman’s borders remain closed until the soft reopening in September, several more repatriation flights are being organised over the next few weeks and returning passengers will still need to quarantine for 14 days. Governor Martyn Roper said some progress had been made on a repatriation flight to Nicaragua but no date had been fixed. Meanwhile, Cayman Airways will be running eight flights to the US and Jamaica over the coming weeks.

Speaking at the COVID briefing on Friday, the governor said that while Cayman moves towards the phased reopening of the borders in around six weeks, emergency travel options to a range of destinations will continue.

“We are making progress with a flight to Nicaragua and hope to get agreement to operate an aircraft to Managua soon,” he said. “There will be another flight to Manila via London on 28 July and a further London flight on 31 August, the first of our flights to enable students and families to get to the UK. There will be another student flight later in August.”

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell announced that Cayman Airways will conduct eight repatriation flights between July and September. These include five to Miami and three to Jamaica.

There are also plans for another flight to Canada, officials have said, but so far no date has been set.