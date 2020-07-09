MLA persuaded to drop beach access motion

(CNS): The minister responsible for lands has convinced MLA Anthony Eden that the Public Lands Commission is working to protect beach access rights and his private member’s motion on the matter is not needed. Despite the ongoing court battle over the government’s failure to register access rights and the day to day challenge for locals to get onto the beach, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly said that draft regulations were coming to address the issue.

The veteran opposition member for Savannah agreed to withdraw the motion during a Legislative Assembly meeting last week, after O’Connor-Connolly told members that the commission had been working on, and had now completed, draft regulations dealing with rights of way.

This was in response to a motion brought by Eden calling for criminal punishment via the Penal Code or Prescription Law for those landowners who block historic access points and rights of way, especially across beaches.

O’Connor-Connolly said the regulations were waiting for ministerial review, and that would happen “within the next week or two”. She said the land commission had the full support of government as it went about its work addressing the concerns about access rights.

The matter of beach access is a major public concern, as Caymanians have watched as their rights to access the beach have been eroded in recent years. Despite constant claims by government ministers that they are committed to protecting these rights, in reality little appears to be happening to actually enforce them.

As he agreed to withdraw the motion, based on the minister’s promises and Attorney General Samuel Bulgin’s assertion that it is already a criminal offence under the Public Lands Law to block access points, Eden called for more public education on how access is being protected and what they can do when they are refused access or find access points blocked.

He said he did not understand why, if there were mechanisms in place and the government was said to be working to protect access rights, there appeared to be “so much confusion” and stories coming from different sides about the problem.

He urged “the powers that be to do something about it” because it was clear something was wrong. Nevertheless, he was persuaded by government not to pursue his motion and agreed to allow the lands commission to continue its work.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Alva Suckoo, who had seconded Eden’s motion, had noted how local citizens have taken the fight to the courts. He said it wasn’t fair that private citizens had to sue the courts in an effort to police rights of way.

“Government’s responsibility is to ensure that these rights of way are protected and that the law is enforced,” he said.

Several beach access cases are moving through the courts and four ladies from West Bay, including one who is a member of the lands commission, are still fighting government to get the registrar to register certain beach access points and various easements before they are lost.

But despite claims in the LA by the minister that government was committed to the protection of rights, it is still fighting the women, who have also had major problems securing legal aid for the fight.

Meanwhile, the same group of activist have added another issue to the beach access claims. They are now calling for the Central Planning Authority to ensure that scenic shoreline land is preserved to protect views, in accordance with the planning regulations.

In a letter to the planning department and government leaders, the Concerned Citizens group said that views are being destroyed through rapid development and important scenic assets need to be identified and protected.

With government failing to protect these views, the activists are calling on the public to demand action and for the establishment of a scenic list, registered by legislation and gazetted, to preserve and protect the islands’ scenic roads and promote tourism and economic development.

Scenic beach views, like those from Mary Mollie Hydes Road (the only place where the entire Seven Mile Beach can be viewed), Smith Barcadere, Governor’s Beach and Barkers, were identified by the group as the type of views that need protection.

“The only way to permanently protect scenic views from development is to purchase parcels of lands or future easements for the benefit of the public, which must state to be held for the benefit in trust of the public,” the group said in the letter. “We should not forget that these islands were known for their wonderful natural beauty and this should not be totally sacrificed for the sake of concrete buildings,” they add.