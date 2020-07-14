Ministry waits on invoices to pay health insurance
(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has said that people who are depending on their health insurance being paid via government’s Health Insurance Premium Payment Assistance Programme are covered, even though not all premiums have been paid. Problems with the assistance scheme were revealed by CNS Friday, and it is still not clear what has gone wrong. But Seymour has now implied that the ministry is waiting on invoices from the insurance companies before it can pay the premiums.
On Tuesday Seymour issued a recorded statement seeking to reassure people that they were covered, but CNS understands that this is not necessarily the case as not all insurance companies are in agreement with the ministry.
Nevertheless, Seymour said the Health Insurance Commission was liaising with insurance companies about retaining cover for customers while the ministry waits for the invoices. The HIC is administering the programme, which was created to cover, for at least three months, the premiums of furloughed workers who are not being paid as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But CNS learned last week that the premiums for those who had successfully applied and been approved for the help were not being paid, and as a result the health insurance companies had suspended or frozen cover.
We sent inquiries to the ministry but our questions were not answered. It remains unclear what had caused the delays in payment and why requests for invoices from government to the insurance companies were reportedly only made late last week for a scheme that was announced in May.
However, Seymour stated Tuesday that the ministry had received two invoices from approved health insurers on Friday and several more on Tuesday and it would be working to get them paid. He said that the ministry would now “provide a quick turnaround for settlement”, and that the scheme was designed to make the people’s health and well-being a priority.
Seymour said that so far 77 applications had been approved for payment of April premiums, totalling CI$83,872, and another 140 for May premiums, totalling CI$123,777.
Category: Health, Health Insurance
The Minister does not have to worry he’s covered from head to toe for life for free.
I knew the whacky private sector was responsible for this. Can you guys get anything right. Why do I have to wait 2 months for my pension money and only days for my trade and business license?
“We sent inquiries to the ministry but our questions were not answered” If I had a dollar for every time someone said that about this particular ministry.
This is simply the lastest excuse, obviously, they knew about the policy decision for the program but conveniently sat there because they thought they had an excuse of “no invoice”.
We blame the Minister and criticize him severely through this forum, and deservedly so, but we have to also acknowledge that the Minister doesn’t write checks, it is the technical staff within his Ministry, led by his acting Chief Officer that appears to be failing him time and time again.
3:32 you are so wrong. If they ministry had paid the insurance companies without a invoice we would be screaming bloody murder.
And still no press conference. We now deal with public concerns and press inquiries with a recorded statement to avoid any awkward follow on questions. Like why the invoices were only requested last week. We are supposed to assume that the insurance provider expected to get paid without invoicing? Or perhaps the government sort of forgot to advise the insurer that they were meeting the bills and to send them the invoice in the first place!
Up all night working out late night deals.
What a load of happy horseshit – does this clown expect us to believe that all these invoices from the insurance companies suddenly arrived on his desk just as CNS exposed the whole sorry and sickening mess. And why would they suddenly demand payment so long after they had “suspended” the medical insurance policies. Does he imagine we are as stupid as he…….
Perhaps he also needs to spend some time studying the Law of Probabilities……..
2:03 yes that’s when the insurance companies woke up
Will they be delivering the cheques by donkey?
And, Mary carrying the bag.
Why is the Cayman taxpayer picking up the insurance premiums for hundreds of foreign nationals whose work permits should have been cancelled if their employer has no work for them to do and cannot bear the cost of continuing their employment?
Why is this joker still around?