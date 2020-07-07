Minister: ID cards won’t be compulsory

Commerce Minister Joey Hew in LA on 1 July

(CNS): The minister responsible for e-government, Joey Hew, has said the ID card system that government is working on will not be compulsory and the public can choose what they share with government and which entities they share it with. The plan to create a national register and issue cards to residents has caused some concern about privacy issues, and despite Hew’s reassurances in the Legislative Assembly last week, it is still not entirely clear what data will be held and by whom.

He said government will be encouraging people to use the cards, which will be distributed by departments such as the Elections Office. Hew presented the national identity register and the ID cards as a way of allowing government departments to cross-check accurate basic information with each other rather than residents having to provide information every time they need some form of public service.

The minister first outlined the progress of the project at a recent COVID-19 press briefing, when he indicated that the plan was to roll out the register later this year and the cards early next year. But when the parliament met last week, he faced questions regarding public concerns about the plan for government to start collecting and holding information on the people.

However, Hew pressed home the idea that the register and card system provided a way to improve the digital economy, especially for government. He said the current COVID-19 pandemic had demonstrated how important online services were but had also revealed “major gaps” in service delivery.

He said the ID system and population register, which will need to be supported by legislation, would derive its basic information from immigration, the registry and the Elections Office. Hew said it would eventually lead to customer convenience and a reduction in the need for people to submit documents or re-submit information that government already holds.

When the ID cards are issued showing basic ID details, they will hold a collection of digital data about the individual holder. But he said that this ‘e-ID’ would not hold biometric data such as fingerprints or iris recognition. It will allow a card holder to use digital signatures for online transactions and authenticated document submissions.

Hew said the security has already been formulated and a lot of work has been done to ensure that people’s data will be as secure as banking cards. He said people will be able to choose how they use this card, who you choose to give access to and what access you give them.

The minister said issues relating to the compliance with the Constitution and privacy rights would be covered in the legislation, which is expected to be brought to the LA before the end of this year and would be in-line with the data protection law.