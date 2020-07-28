McLean: Gov’t should have appealed the appeal
(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean said that government should have appealed the appeal it won in the controversial gay marriage case last year because of the directive delivered by the senior justices that the legislature implement some form of marriage equivalence for same-sex couples. As he confirmed his objections to the Domestic Partnership bill, McLean said government was rushing the law.
But government has known for more than five years it was in breach of the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights as a result of its failure to enact a framework supporting legal unions for LGBT couples.
McLean claimed that if the chief justice did not have the power to legalise same-sex marriage from the bench, then the Court of Appeal had no power to tell the parliament what to do. He also dismissed the Premier Alden McLaughlin’s warning that if the Legislative Assembly did not pass this bill, there was a very real danger that the UK would change the law to allow same-sex couples to marry rather than create a separate institution, as this bill did.
The opposition leader said marriage was a devolved issue and believed the UK would not intervene, despite the fact that the governor is responsible for the rule of law and good governance.
McLean dismissed the discrimination and breach of rights that Chantelle Day and her fiancée, Vickie Bodden, have suffered as a result of government’s admitted failure to address their desire to marry, or at the very least enter into some form of legal civil union. Both the Grand Court and the Court of Appeal have found that the couple’s family and other rights provided in the the Constitution have been infringed.
McLean suggested that the government could somehow find different ways for the couple to enjoy inheritance rights. However, that is only one part of the problem facing Day and Bodden and the appeal court found that Constitution requires a functionally equivalent institution to marriage.
But setting the tone for the opposition debate, with most of the official opposition members objecting not just to same-sex marriage but any kind of civil union, McLean disregarded the couple’s continued plight.
McLean accused government of pushing through the legislation because of its fear of the courts. He said there needed to be much more debate or even a vote on the issue. Questioning “the reason for the rush”, he suggested that government had failed to pass many laws that would benefit Caymanians and instead was rushing this law, which would not.
When the premier pointed out that Chantelle Day is a Caymanian, the opposition leader, “But the other one isn’t,” referring to her partner, Vickie Bodden, who is British with Caymanian ancestry.
The opposition leader took up all of his allocated debate time to say he was not supporting the legislation and implied that no law specifically designed to meet the needs of same-sex couples would be acceptable.
However, he claimed that there had always been “people like this” and they were never a bother. But now they wanted rights, he said, and suggested that had created problems between “them and us”, as he hinted that they may want more rights in the future.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Leader of the idiots.
Remember when the bigots were pretending that they would accept compromise as long as marriage was left as is?
Remember all of the nonsense about not being hateful just trying to protect the sanctity of marriage?
I remember it well, and anyone with an inkling of integrity now has to admit it was all a farce
Funny thing about bigotry, rarely will people admit it even when it is plain for all to see, because we now live in a world where even plainfaced hatred can be explained away as tradition and moral.
Embarrassing utterly embarrassing
This is our elected Gvt! We are to blame. Can we do better this next election cycle???
Many years ago, there was a man who was living in Savannah, though not from that district, and he was married to a young lady from George Town from a well respected family. One day or night, they had a fight. He beat her in a terrible temper, stripped her naked and turned her out naked into the street. Years later, he became an MLA. And yet, such people are “debating” whether two people of the same sex should have equal rights in a relationship. Utter madness.
The world is watching.
Oh my. SMH. CNS was all this on live broadcast? How embarrassing.
Jesus Christ. Could the hate be more apparent from this man? How do we allow people like this to continue to be elected officials? How?
I pray the Caymanian voters will see merit to remove the following incompetent politicians from parliament in the general elections 2021
Arden McLean
Alden McLaughlin
McKeeva Bush
Joey Hew
Moses Kirkconnell
Juliana O’Connor-Connolly
Tara Rivers
Dwayne Seymour
Austin Harris
David Wight
Barbara Connolly
Eugene Ebanks
Anthony Eden
Alva Suckoo
Bernie Bush
Kenneth Bryan
Arden is an ignoramus.
He unfit for any leadership role and must never be allowed to act as Premier or a Cabinet member.
What a complete Twit (with an ‘a’)
At least the face mask rulings will help us avoid catching “gay”
God must be preparing to smite those who vote yes to this bill In between allowing kids to die of cancer- we should absolutely follow the guidance of this benevolent being…
Change is coming and not before time. Love wins in the end.
Hanging my head in shame. How can he refer to a spouse as “the other one”? Maybe if Mr McLean were to lose some of his rights (maybe personal liberty or private and family life?) then he would be more understanding?
McLean, you are wrong on the facts and wrong on the morals. To the eternal shame of Cayman, it will forever be recorded in Cayman history that you and the other bigots did all you could to block fairness and equality. What an embarrassment. You think this behavior will earn you a place in heaven? You call this “religion”? If so, count me out. This is hate mongering, plain and simple. And a great many of us in Cayman want NO PART IN IT.