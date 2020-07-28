McLean: Gov’t should have appealed the appeal

Opposition Leader Arden McLean in the LA on 27 July

(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean said that government should have appealed the appeal it won in the controversial gay marriage case last year because of the directive delivered by the senior justices that the legislature implement some form of marriage equivalence for same-sex couples. As he confirmed his objections to the Domestic Partnership bill, McLean said government was rushing the law.

But government has known for more than five years it was in breach of the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights as a result of its failure to enact a framework supporting legal unions for LGBT couples.

McLean claimed that if the chief justice did not have the power to legalise same-sex marriage from the bench, then the Court of Appeal had no power to tell the parliament what to do. He also dismissed the Premier Alden McLaughlin’s warning that if the Legislative Assembly did not pass this bill, there was a very real danger that the UK would change the law to allow same-sex couples to marry rather than create a separate institution, as this bill did.

The opposition leader said marriage was a devolved issue and believed the UK would not intervene, despite the fact that the governor is responsible for the rule of law and good governance.

McLean dismissed the discrimination and breach of rights that Chantelle Day and her fiancée, Vickie Bodden, have suffered as a result of government’s admitted failure to address their desire to marry, or at the very least enter into some form of legal civil union. Both the Grand Court and the Court of Appeal have found that the couple’s family and other rights provided in the the Constitution have been infringed.

McLean suggested that the government could somehow find different ways for the couple to enjoy inheritance rights. However, that is only one part of the problem facing Day and Bodden and the appeal court found that Constitution requires a functionally equivalent institution to marriage.

But setting the tone for the opposition debate, with most of the official opposition members objecting not just to same-sex marriage but any kind of civil union, McLean disregarded the couple’s continued plight.

McLean accused government of pushing through the legislation because of its fear of the courts. He said there needed to be much more debate or even a vote on the issue. Questioning “the reason for the rush”, he suggested that government had failed to pass many laws that would benefit Caymanians and instead was rushing this law, which would not.

When the premier pointed out that Chantelle Day is a Caymanian, the opposition leader, “But the other one isn’t,” referring to her partner, Vickie Bodden, who is British with Caymanian ancestry.

The opposition leader took up all of his allocated debate time to say he was not supporting the legislation and implied that no law specifically designed to meet the needs of same-sex couples would be acceptable.

However, he claimed that there had always been “people like this” and they were never a bother. But now they wanted rights, he said, and suggested that had created problems between “them and us”, as he hinted that they may want more rights in the future.