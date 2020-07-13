Max 737s tested as Boeing faces uncertain future

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft take off (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): With the airline industry in turmoil and the Cayman Islands borders closed until at least September, the grounding of Cayman Airways’ newest planes has faded from the headlines. But the problem has not gone away. The US authorities recently took the Boeing 737 Max planes through a series of test fights but it will still be several months before this beleaguered aircraft is allowed to return to the skies.

During three days of testing last month, Federal Aviation Administration pilots and engineers evaluated Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the aircraft. While completion of the flights is an important milestone, a number of key tasks remain, including evaluating the data gathered during these flights, officials said in a release.

The agency said it was following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing’s work. “We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards,” FAA officials added.

Well over a year after what had become Boeing’s best selling plane was grounded, the manufacturer is still months away from getting approval to fly passengers again.

The 737 Max planes were grounded in March 2019 last year after two crashes that killed 346 people, caused by an automatic safety feature that malfunctioned. But as Boeing inches towards fixing the problem and meeting the FAA requirements, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the air industry in general has made things worse for for the company, as orders for the plane are cancelled.

Meanwhile, the FAA recently confirmed that they are also investigating Boeing for another scandal, in which engineers in a controversial aeroplane certification programme complained of pressure from the company.

It is not known when the aircraft will actually take off again but the next step is for the FAA’s Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB) to evaluate minimum pilot training requirements. Then, following a public consultation, the Flight Standardisation Board (FSB) will issue a report.

The FAA will then review Boeing’s final design documentation and its multi-agency Technical Advisory Board (TAB) will also review the final Boeing submission and issue a final report. After than the FAA will issue a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community (CANIC), providing notice of pending significant safety actions and will publish an Airworthiness Directive (AD) that addresses the known issues for grounding.

Operators like Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) will then be notified of the corrective action required before the planes can fly. When the FAA issues the official ungrounding of the aircraft, the airlines will finish that required work and any specified training.

CAL currently has one plane overseas at a storage hanger and one here on Grand Cayman. Two more remain in the US awaiting delivery after CAL decided to stick with the leasing of the planes, despite the challenges.