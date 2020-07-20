Man stabbed at GT gas station

Gas station on Walkers Road

(CNS): Police are searching for another violent suspect after a man was assaulted at a George Town gas station early this morning, one of two serious assaults on the streets over the weekend. The victim was stabbed just before 5am this morning at the Esso service station on Walkers Road, near the intersection of Boilers Road. A man at the location was approached by the attacker, who stabbed him and left the scene in a car.

The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition as a result of the injuries.

The suspect is described as being of light complexion, and was wearing a blue shirt and black pants. No other details have been provided.

The violent assault is under investigation and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.