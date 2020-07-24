Local economic forum to plot ‘better future’

(CNS): The Chamber of Commerce will be holding this year’s economic forum online as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, the impact of which will be at the heart of the agenda. The central topic will be how Cayman can emerge better after this unprecedented situation. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart will deliver an address on “The State of Government Finances”.

The current chamber president Woody Foster will then host a ‘Chamber Chat’ with the minister.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew will present “Cayman 2.0: What will drive our economy in the future?”, which will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A. The keynote address, “The COVID-19 recovery – what is the outlook for the region?”, will be delivered by economist Marla Dukharan.

This will be just the third time the local business organisation has held the conference in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development but the first hosted on a digital platform. Additional presentations and interactive panel discussions will cover tourism, financial services and the green economy.

Chamber CEO Wil Pineau said the forum will tackle the tough issues and challenges of the local economy by engaging public and private sectors in a meaningful and robust open dialogue.

“This year’s forum will focus on ’Rebuilding a better Cayman’, with our speakers tackling the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local and regional economy and how the private and public sector can work together to create a stronger and more sustainable future,” he said.

It will take place Friday, 14 August, from 8:30am to 5pm entirely online. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce website. Corporate bundle packages are also available to organisations registering ten or more attendees. Officials from the Chamber said the full agenda will be released in the coming days.