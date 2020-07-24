LGBT activists back Domestic Partnership Bill

Billie Bryan of Colours Cayman

(CNS): Colours Cayman, the local advocacy group for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, has backed government’s Domestic Partnership Bill, even though it falls short of marriage equality. Describing it as a “step in the right direction”, Billie (Bee) Bryan said Cayman still needed a legal framework that is functionally equivalent to marriage as required by the Constitution and the appeal court but the group nevertheless supports this bill.

Bryan explained that the Colours’ legal team had engaged with government on the draft legislation and secured some small but significant changes that would be addressed when the bill is dealt with in the Legislative assembly next week.

Same-sex couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who have been trying to secure some form of marriage equivalency in Cayman for three years and whose legal action ultimately led to the bill being brought to parliament, are continuing with their appeal to the Privy Council against the local appeal court’s decision to overturn the chief justice’s ruling that legalised same-sex marriage last year.

Bryan said Colours Cayman would also continue to pursue the same rights with the same name. “However, our organisation does believe in the rule of law and has respect for decisions of the Cayman Islands courts. Whichever side of the fence one is on, Colours Cayman will always be, above all, on the side of respect for the rule of law,” she said.

As a result Colours Cayman supports the bill, which creates a legal framework that can be accessed by same-sex couples, and the campaigners are urging the members of the Legislative Assembly to support it.

“The government’s preferred option of domestic partnerships rather than marriage is disappointing to many, to say the least, including Colours Cayman,” Bryan said. “The Court of Appeal made it very clear that there is, contrary to popular belief, no prohibition in the Constitution preventing the legislator to extend marriage to same sex-couples.”

But given the lack of any provision for same-sex couples, the activists have taken a pragmatic approach and are willing to accept domestic partnerships.

“There can be no excuse for further delay or prevarication and a legal framework must be provided irrespective of any appeal to the Privy Council,” Bryan said.