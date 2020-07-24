LGBT activists back Domestic Partnership Bill
(CNS): Colours Cayman, the local advocacy group for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, has backed government’s Domestic Partnership Bill, even though it falls short of marriage equality. Describing it as a “step in the right direction”, Billie (Bee) Bryan said Cayman still needed a legal framework that is functionally equivalent to marriage as required by the Constitution and the appeal court but the group nevertheless supports this bill.
Bryan explained that the Colours’ legal team had engaged with government on the draft legislation and secured some small but significant changes that would be addressed when the bill is dealt with in the Legislative assembly next week.
Same-sex couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who have been trying to secure some form of marriage equivalency in Cayman for three years and whose legal action ultimately led to the bill being brought to parliament, are continuing with their appeal to the Privy Council against the local appeal court’s decision to overturn the chief justice’s ruling that legalised same-sex marriage last year.
Bryan said Colours Cayman would also continue to pursue the same rights with the same name. “However, our organisation does believe in the rule of law and has respect for decisions of the Cayman Islands courts. Whichever side of the fence one is on, Colours Cayman will always be, above all, on the side of respect for the rule of law,” she said.
As a result Colours Cayman supports the bill, which creates a legal framework that can be accessed by same-sex couples, and the campaigners are urging the members of the Legislative Assembly to support it.
“The government’s preferred option of domestic partnerships rather than marriage is disappointing to many, to say the least, including Colours Cayman,” Bryan said. “The Court of Appeal made it very clear that there is, contrary to popular belief, no prohibition in the Constitution preventing the legislator to extend marriage to same sex-couples.”
But given the lack of any provision for same-sex couples, the activists have taken a pragmatic approach and are willing to accept domestic partnerships.
“There can be no excuse for further delay or prevarication and a legal framework must be provided irrespective of any appeal to the Privy Council,” Bryan said.
I am ashamed of my government, and now my countrymen and women.
I see in a recent Cayman Compass Poll that a clear majority do not support rights for these folks.
I see MANY marriages between unloving “straight” parents. Physical abuse, verbal violence, neglect of children… But these unions/marriages are accepted because they are “morally correct by gender.”
After 36 years of marriage to my wife, I value having a loving, respectful union where certain legal rights are included. For couples who share these same values, but cannot obtain legal rights is a travesty.
Shame.
I’ll accept all thumbs down, as apparently a majority believe in discrimination.
I hope this bill passes as yes it is a step in the correct direction, but certainly not acceptable for many. Again, shame on intolerant views.
Women stole pink, gays stole the rainbow. Prove me wrong.
Don’t blame Colours for taking whatever legislation they can get from this Government. Still, it’s a strange concession when the Bill is so obviously flawed.
Why is such a polarizing issue such as this not taken up by a referendum?
Is this the Unity Government way of getting blood off their hands by saying that the courts forced us to do this..
Alden has fought every court battle against us being legislated by the courts but funny enough he thought this one wasn’t worth it..
For or against, the people of these islands “must decide” on this issue not a mix-up coalition of politicians who continue to fall apart day by day..