DP law still discriminates, say marriage officers
(CNS): One of Cayman’s leading marriage registrar teams has said that the Domestic Partnership Bill is not fit for purpose as it is discriminatory and ignores commercial considerations of the modern wedding industry. The owners of Simply Weddings, leaders in the local marriage business, have said the law will create an “undignified regime” by creating a list of same-sex couples and undermining the potential destination gay wedding sector.
As the Legislative Assembly prepared to debate the proposed Domestic Partnership Bill Monday, well-known local marriage officer Joy Basdeo and her son, Brett Basdeo, have outlined concerns regarding the bill’s potential negative impact on the destination wedding industry.
“Although it appears that domestic partnerships would be available to both opposite-sex and same-sex couples, as it is the only union functionally equivalent to marriage that will be available to same-sex couples it can be expected that such persons will comprise the majority of domestic partnerships, essentially creating a public record of homosexuality,” the marriage officers stated in their correspondence to government.
As a result they are very concerned that same-sex couples, both resident and overseas, may find this uncomfortable.
“We can state with some confidence that our clients, domestic and foreign, will balk at the idea of their sexuality existing in a catalogued in a separate and readily searchable public record,” the marriage experts stated.
The registrars pointed out that Cayman was set to lose out on the significant destinations wedding market if it opted for such a discretionary register.
“Destination weddings generate substantial economic activity, both direct and ancillary, for local ‘wedding vendors’, including but not limited to florists, musicians, hairdresser the food and beverage industry, the hotel industry and tourism industry as a whole,” the mother and son duo added.
The Basdeos said that they had seen a noticeable increase in enquiries recently for same-sex destination weddings from the United States where ‘marriage’ between same-sex couples is the norm, not the exception.
“The concept of a public record of homosexuality may discourage destination weddings and risk tarnishing the Islands’ reputation within a crowded field of competitors,” they said, noting that it might also cause the loss of a new line of revenue for Cayman’s now beleaguered tourism sector.
The marriage registrars, who are civil registrars as marriage is a legal not religious institution, pointed out that there was no reason or benefit to creating this new category of Domestic Partnership Officer. It adds another undue burden for marriage offices to become one and they questioned why, when marriage officers are appointed by the governor, domestic officers are to be appointed by the deputy governor.
“The proposed regime is unduly onerous and commercially unworkable,” the pair stated.
The marriage officers also question the introduction of maritime domestic partnership officers, as they suggested this was to appease the cruise industry and undermine Cayman’s own wedding market. This, they said, follows years of abuse where cruise ships have circumvented the need to use local wedding vendors by conducting ceremonies on board.
” ..who are civil registrars as marriage is a legal not religious institution” exactly. So how come the Church got involved in the issue on the first place.
Can someone from the Ministers Association explain clearly what the legal union called marriage has to do with the church and it’s teachings?
Thanks to these folks for pointing out the obvious. Shame that the majority of MLA’s do not see the same thing. Change a few words rather than create a new union/marriage regime.
I’m a firm believer in not judging people. I’m was raised believing that homosexuality is a sin. However if people I know are going that direction and want to get married I tell them that is Between then and God. I just pray for them. No need for this dramatics. I don’t understand these comments about effect on children like homosexuality isn’t being portrayed even in Disney movies and celebrities. The only thing we can do is pray and let God. Don’t punish people for their preferences.
Fair enough.You can’t catch homosexuality, it’s either one is gay or not. It’s that simple.
You are clearly NOT a firm believer in not judging people.
If you say you need to pray for gay people, then you have already judged.
If you don’t judge, you would not have written this comment.
So this means its ok for a man to marry another man?
Asking for a friend.
Of course it is.
It is OK and has been perfectly legal in the Cayman Islands since the Bill of Rights took effect.
The government has been acting unlawfully ever since.
Considering that homosexuality is still discriminated against and stigmatized I can understand not making the registry public.
The issue of tourists using Cayman as a destination for their DP union needs to be addressed in the Bill also.
Funnily enough….there is no actual definition of domestic partnership in the Bill itself which makes no sense.
If churches want to preserve marriage for their (prejudice) reasons, then let them have church weddings recognized by whatever 1of 1000 denominations they follow. Obviously the church weddings won’t be country recognized and they will also need a civil partnership license. Separate church and state.
Well done Basdeo’s. A wonderful family saying AND doing the right thing. That has been my experience of you all for the decades I have known you. You are amongst the truest representations of the traditional Caymanian culture and people, and what has made us what we are.
I “balk” at the idea of homosexuals getting married and the effect it has on our/their children.
Seems so twisted that someone would want to keep such an important union secret after openly fighting for equality.
This is one of those “have my cake and eat it” moments.
I ‘balk’ at the idea of you having the vote. But hey.