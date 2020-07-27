DP law still discriminates, say marriage officers

(CNS): One of Cayman’s leading marriage registrar teams has said that the Domestic Partnership Bill is not fit for purpose as it is discriminatory and ignores commercial considerations of the modern wedding industry. The owners of Simply Weddings, leaders in the local marriage business, have said the law will create an “undignified regime” by creating a list of same-sex couples and undermining the potential destination gay wedding sector.

As the Legislative Assembly prepared to debate the proposed Domestic Partnership Bill Monday, well-known local marriage officer Joy Basdeo and her son, Brett Basdeo, have outlined concerns regarding the bill’s potential negative impact on the destination wedding industry.

“Although it appears that domestic partnerships would be available to both opposite-sex and same-sex couples, as it is the only union functionally equivalent to marriage that will be available to same-sex couples it can be expected that such persons will comprise the majority of domestic partnerships, essentially creating a public record of homosexuality,” the marriage officers stated in their correspondence to government.

As a result they are very concerned that same-sex couples, both resident and overseas, may find this uncomfortable.

“We can state with some confidence that our clients, domestic and foreign, will balk at the idea of their sexuality existing in a catalogued in a separate and readily searchable public record,” the marriage experts stated.

The registrars pointed out that Cayman was set to lose out on the significant destinations wedding market if it opted for such a discretionary register.

“Destination weddings generate substantial economic activity, both direct and ancillary, for local ‘wedding vendors’, including but not limited to florists, musicians, hairdresser the food and beverage industry, the hotel industry and tourism industry as a whole,” the mother and son duo added.

The Basdeos said that they had seen a noticeable increase in enquiries recently for same-sex destination weddings from the United States where ‘marriage’ between same-sex couples is the norm, not the exception.

“The concept of a public record of homosexuality may discourage destination weddings and risk tarnishing the Islands’ reputation within a crowded field of competitors,” they said, noting that it might also cause the loss of a new line of revenue for Cayman’s now beleaguered tourism sector.

The marriage registrars, who are civil registrars as marriage is a legal not religious institution, pointed out that there was no reason or benefit to creating this new category of Domestic Partnership Officer. It adds another undue burden for marriage offices to become one and they questioned why, when marriage officers are appointed by the governor, domestic officers are to be appointed by the deputy governor.

“The proposed regime is unduly onerous and commercially unworkable,” the pair stated.

The marriage officers also question the introduction of maritime domestic partnership officers, as they suggested this was to appease the cruise industry and undermine Cayman’s own wedding market. This, they said, follows years of abuse where cruise ships have circumvented the need to use local wedding vendors by conducting ceremonies on board.