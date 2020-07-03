Latest COVID-19 tests all negative

(CNS): There were no positive cases of COVID-19 from the latest batch of 316 tests, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Friday. This week public health officials have reported 1,980 test results with five positives, two of which were samples taken from returning travellers in quarantine. There are now just six active, asymptomatic cases of the virus in Cayman.

In total 24,637 tests have been carried out in Cayman and the tally of positive cases since testing began in March is 201.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Dr Lee said that test numbers had fallen because people had not “necessarily been inclined to come in” to be tested. He urged those who are called to come in for testing to do so, saying it was important to keep screening people to ensure that there are no outbreaks of coronavirus.

He confirmed that the screening is now open to everyone and people can go online and register to request a test.

Dr Lee said that almost 1,000 antibody tests have now been carried out, largely among healthcare workers and people who have previously tested positive for the virus. Around 4.1% are showing they have antibodies but he explained this was not a representative sample. He further noted that nine people who had tested positive for the virus had tested negative for the antibodies.

This, he said, could be for a variety of reasons, including that they never mounted an antibody resistance to the virus, the levels are too low and the tests not sensitive enough to pick them up, or the antibodies had already gone.

Meanwhile, as Cayman continues to repatriate foreign nationals stranded here without work, the government also continues to battle with quarantine spaces for Caymanians and residents who are overseas that need to come home.

Danielle Coleman, the director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, explained that capacity has been expanded at both the Wyndham Hotel and the Holiday Inn, the facilities government is currently using, but she said that more people do want to come home and there is still a shortage of space. Government has issued an RFP, hoping to secure a contract for more facilities to cover the need for the next two months.

Coleman explained that government is considering self-isolation at home for people returning, but a risk assessment had to be carried out. She warned that to have a surge in cases because of people returning would undermine everything that has been achieved.

There are very real concerns, given the level of spread in the United States at the moment, that allowing returnees to self-isolate would be very risky. Premier Alden McLaughlin pointed out that no matter how careful people are, planes coming into Cayman are going to be bringing the virus.

While current residents who test positive are allowed to self-isolate, they are carefully monitored by public health. Dr Lee has stated on many occasions that they present a very different scenario to people who want to return, given that the country’s borders are closed.

Governor Martyn Roper confirmed that students returning to the UK for school will not have to quarantine on arrival, as the Cayman Islands and other overseas territories have been added to a safe list of travel destinations. But Roper emphasised that this is not reciprocated. Anyone travelling here from the UK must still quarantine for up to 14 days.