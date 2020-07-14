Latest COVID-19 tests all negative

(CNS): Test results for COVID-19 reported Tuesday were all negative again, after a near two week stretch without any cases of the coronavirus being confirmed was broken yesterday with two positive cases. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the 190 tests conducted over the last 24 hours were all were negative. Cayman now has just two active cases of the virus and both individuals are asymptomatic.

Public health officials have carried out 26,919 tests, with a positive tally of just 203 since testing began in March.

Over the last two weeks 2,850 tests have been conducted and just two were positive. One of the individuals had returned to Cayman from overseas and is currently in government quarantine facilities, and the second was a resident who appears to have contracted the virus in the community.

Yesterday Governor Martyn Roper urged everyone to keep practicing social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks in public.

“We can all be proud of having collectively created a safe haven on our Islands. But we will need to maintain our discipline and good behaviours to keep it that way,” Roper said in his Facebook posting.

Testing continues to be open to the public and HSA officials are urging anyone wanting to travel to the Sister Islands from Grand Cayman to fill out this form at least three business days prior to travel to schedule a test. Government regulations state that individuals traveling to the Sister Islands require a negative COVID-19 result 48 hours prior to travel.

Once a person has registered, they will be tested the following day, Monday through Saturday between 7:30am and 9:00am at the COVID-19 Testing Clinic at the George Town General Practice.

Travellers are asked to arrive for their scheduled appointment on time, in order to get the results in time. These will then be emailed to the traveller, who is asked to self-isolate until the flight, and to government’s TravelTime.

People travelling on a Monday or the weekend must ensure they schedule the test with enough time to get the results before the flight.

Meanwhile, as the borders remain closed, evacuation flights continue. The next repatriation flight is to the Philippines and anyone from the Filipino community wanting to return home on that flight, which departs on Tuesday 28 July, must book by 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday 15 July.