Insurers had to trust gov’t over benefit scheme

(CNS): Following the announcement that the health ministry was going to help hundreds of workers pay their health insurance premiums during the COVID-19 lockdown, insurers were forced to trust government because how it was going about this benefit scheme was not made clear, CNS has learned. The industry body issued a statement, Wednesday, saying insurers received invoicing instructions on 9 July two months after the scheme was revealed.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour announced in May the creation of a benefit scheme that would cover the premiums of workers for three months, but the government was relying on the goodwill of the insurance companies to maintain the policies of furloughed and unpaid workers.

But CNS has learned that the health insurance sector was not given any details about how the scheme would work or when and how they would be paid and for which clients. As a result the companies had to trust that government would pay eventually or, as per the law, suspend the policies.

Although government had asked insurance agents to “hold coverage” for those who had applied to the Health Insurance Premium Payment Assistance Programme, the insurance companies had no way of knowing who those policy holders were. With a mounting number of policies with unpaid premiums, the companies did not know which ones would eventually be covered by government and which would not.

Larger suppliers who were in dialogue with government were in a position to cover the costs of any claims where premiums had not been paid, but that was not the case for some smaller players. Therefore, despite assurances from the government that no one lost cover, that was not the case for all employees as this was suspended for dozens of workers.

The Health Insurance Standing Committee of the Cayman Islands Insurance Association said Wednesday that the approved health insurers received the list of candidates approved by the health ministry to benefit from the Premium Payment Assistance Programme last Thursday, 9 July, along with instructions on how to submit invoices.

“As of Tuesday, 14 July 2020, all Approved Health Insurers have submitted our invoices to the Ministry of Health,” the committee stated. “We remain committed to working with the Ministry of Health to support our clients through this difficult time. Upon receiving notice of the approved candidates for participation in Premium Payment Assistance Program for the month of June 2020, the Approved Health Insurers will issue the invoices.”

Mervin Conolly, the Director of Department of Health Regulatory Services and Superintendent of Health Insurance, said the decision to extended the deadline for people to apply had delayed the approval process.

Over 800 workers and their dependents were approved in the end and Connolly said that now all the invoices had been received, the department “should be able to get caught up fairly quickly”.