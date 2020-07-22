HRC hopes DP bill will address inequality

(CNS): The Human Rights Commission has said that the world will be watching when the Legislative Assembly debates the “emotive” Domestic Partnership Bill next week, as it implied that legislators should treat everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect. The HRC members said they hoped the bill would address the current inequality within the Cayman Islands legislative framework.

“The principle that there is an inherent dignity and worth of all persons underpins the foundation of human rights in general and the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights. During the debate the Commission reminds us all that in the face of divisiveness and intolerance, we should continue to treat everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect,” the commission stated in a short press release issued Wednesday.

The commission is now chaired by Dale Crowley and members include Reverend Yvette Noble-Bloomfield, Joni Kirkconnell and Dorothy Scott.

The HRC was chaired for five years by James Austin-Smith, who endured insults and calls for him to be sacked for much of that time as a result of his strong public advocacy for the Bill of Rights in general as well as the need for government to enact legislation to address the same-sex marriage question.

Since his departure, the commission has been much less publicly active in campaigning for LGBT rights. Before today’s statement, over the last year the HRC had issued just one statement on the inequity over marriage for same-sex couples and the order by the appeal court for government to address it.

Nevertheless, the commission stated that its primary responsibility is to promote understanding and observance of human rights in the Cayman Islands.