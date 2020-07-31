HRC expects UK to act as CMA remains defiant

Boris Johnson, as the Mayor of London, supporting gay rights

(CNS): The passage of the Domestic Partnership Bill into law “should have been inevitable”, given the ruling of the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, the Human Rights Commission has said. But as the “Legislative Assembly failed once again” to meet it obligations, “direct intervention by the United Kingdom now appears likely”, the HRC said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Cayman Ministers Association has confirmed that it will never support equality for same-sex couples.

As the members of the HRC quietly watched the situation unfold with “deep regret” that the country’s politicians failed to provide the necessary rights to all of its citizens, the association of local Christian leaders has dominated the debate over the last few weeks and remained defiant in its position.

In its position paper to the government on the Domestic Partnership Bill, the Cayman Ministers Association continued to deny the idea that same-sex couples should be afforded any rights, as they suggested that the call for marriage equality was about desires, not rights.

“The current scenario representing a seismic shift in western morality has resulted in legislators seemingly accepting the default position that a desire… must be catered to and reframed as a right,” the CMA wrote in a position paper.

Despite the fact that Cayman is a party to the European Convention on Human Rights and has its own Bill of Rights, which was voted into law by the Cayman people and confers the right to a family life to everyone, without exception, the HRC has not sought to correct the CMA.

While the church may not accept that same sex-couples have rights, the legal position is that they do and as a result the government continues to break the law by not offering a mechanism to convey those rights.

The CMA has played a significant part in this ongoing problem and was instrumental in the demise of the bill that would have rectified the legal breach. The church leaders have also made it clear they will not support any effort by government to meet its legal obligations.

“Our position has always been that we cannot support any legislation which goes against the teachings of scripture,” the CMA said in a press release issued this week. “While we understand the efforts to satisfy the directives of the Court of Appeals to specifically cater for same-sex unions, we cannot support this directive because it is contrary to the teachings of the Bible regarding marriage, the family and human sexuality.”

The government’s Domestic Partnership Bill was defeated in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday by nine votes to eight. This means that legislators have defied an order from the appeal court and will lead to intervention by the United Kingdom.

The only two questions that remain now in relation to the issue is when it will happen and whether the British government will enforce the passage of the Domestic Partnership Bill or re-impose the amendments to the Marriage Law by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie last year.