Heat and salinity kill off fish in Brac pond

Dead fish at Westerly Ponds, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Hot, dry weather in Cayman Brac, which missed out on last weekend’s rain, and a rise in salinity at the Westerly Ponds seem to be behind the death of dozens of fish. Early investigations by the Department of Environment point to a significant fall in the water level at the ponds due to the lack of rain and an increase in salinity, compounded by a lack of discharge from the Brac Reef Resort’s wastewater treatment in the absence of visitors.

DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin said they believed the unfortunate fish were mullet (Mugil curema), which can tolerate fresh water as well as their natural environment of full strength sea water. But readings suggest the ponds were simply too salty and too hot.

“I think this is probably a natural cycle for the pond, but as the fish were trapped in there due to the low water levels, they couldn’t survive it,” Austin explained. “Ordinarily, these fish probably wouldn’t be in the pond but apparently they can enter through the drain culverts at the western end of the pond that connects to the sea.”

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie added that it was very likely that the fish reached the ponds through the sluice gates at the west end of the pond from the adjacent shallow lagoon. The gates were, it is believed, installed by public works some time ago to control water levels for the safety of the airport.

Having got into the ponds, the lower than normal water levels, hyper-saline water, high temperatures and low dissolved oxygen would all cause the fish to struggle, she added.

Residents told CNS about seeing dozens of dead fish, a phenomenon that many said they had never seen before at the ponds, though it is understood it has happened before. But it seems a combination of man-made changes to the landscape and rising heat, probably due to climate change, has compounded what were once far less deadly seasonal issues.



