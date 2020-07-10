Health cover benefit scheme goes awry

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour at a press briefing in May

(CNS): Hundreds of people who are on unpaid leave from their jobs or working only part-time who believed their health insurance was being covered by government may find that they are uninsured after all. A benefit scheme administered by the Health Insurance Commission to temporarily cover employers’ health premiums for furloughed workers appears to have collapsed after government failed to pay the monthly premiums.

A number of employers have contacted CNS after discovering that their staff’s health insurance had been suspended for non-payment of premiums, even though those employers had applied for, qualified and been approved for government’s Premium Payment Assistance Programme (PPAP).

CNS has contacted the health ministry and insurance commission to find out what has gone wrong and how it will be addressed, but despite acknowledging our inquiry, no one has yet answered our questions about the situation.

The programme was established to help cover three months of health insurance premiums for small businesses that were retaining staff who could not work until after the lockdown. It was announced by Health Minister Dwayne Seymour in the middle of May at one of the daily COVID briefings.

Since then, employers who were told their applications had been approved and the premiums were being taken care of are now learning that, in fact, government has not made any payments.

As far as Cayman News Service has been able to learn, none of the participating insurance companies have received any payments from government and therefore, as per the law, have frozen the policies of hundreds of workers.

One employer raised his concern about a worker whose wife is due to give birth any day now, but they have discovered that the family’s health insurance had been suspended because the insurance company had not received any payment since the employers’ last contribution in March, despite confirmation from government that it would pay the premiums for the company for April, May and June.

Another employer told CNS that one of his employees had learned that his health cover was frozen after ending up in the Accident and Emergency Department at the hospital.

Despite efforts by employers to find out what has gone wrong, those who spoke with CNS said they had not been able to resolve the situation. There could now be hundreds of people who thought their health insurance was safe when their employers were approved for the programme whose policies are actually frozen.

CNS has learned that the insurance companies have contacted government about the need to suspend policies in line with the law as a result of the government’s failure to pay the premiums, as promised to employers.

“What was supposed to be a programme to assist people has turned into a fiasco,” one local tourism boss trying to keep his business going post-COVID told CNS. “This is a national disgrace and places the applying companies in breach of the law to maintain insurance for their employees.”

He noted that many employers don’t know that they are falling foul of the law, as he had not. All of this comes as small business are doing their best to stay afloat and adapt to the post COVID-19 economy without have to sack their local workers, he said.