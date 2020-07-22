Gonzalo emerges as seventh tropical storm of season

Click to enlarge

(CNS): Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning and is the earliest named seventh tropical storm of any Atlantic hurricane season. As of 9am, the storm was around 1,285 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands headed west-northwest at around 12mph, with winds of around 45mph. Both the intensity and speed are expected to increase over the next few days.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, this small storm is susceptible to significant fluctuations in intensity, both upward and downward. But forecasters currently believe it will level off and eventually dissipate over the coming days.

Meanwhile, weather forecasters in Cayman and at the NHC are also watching a tropical wave which is producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, central and southern Florida, and western Cuba.

The NHC said gradual development of this system, which is already fuelling showers and rain storms in Cayman, is possible as it moves west-northwestward. A tropical depression could form during the next few days.

For today, local weather forecasters are predicting partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s°F. Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet. An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected from Thursday morning, as this wave develops over the Gulf of Mexico.

