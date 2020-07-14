George Town man charged with GBH

(CNS): A 41-year-old man from George Town is facing serious charges after an assault in Rock Hole Road last month. The suspect has been charged with assault GBH, as well as consumption of ganja and refusal to provide a sample of urine. The man is accused of assaulting another man, whom he knew, at a residence.

The victim, who was seriously injured, remains in hospital in stable condition and his life is not believed to be at risk.

Police have not said what type of weapon was allegedly used in the assault. The charged man was in custody Tuesday pending a court appearance on Wednesday.