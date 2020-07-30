Gay marriage appears to be on the cards
(CNS): The failure of the Legislative Assembly to support the Domestic Partnership Bill has made it highly likely that the UK will impose same-sex marriage on the jurisdiction. While the governor’s office has so far refused to confirm this, statements by British politicians on the matter, the unfulfilled legal obligation to address the human rights breach and the ongoing Privy Council case is pushing the British authorities in that direction.
While MLAs who oppose any kind of rights for same-sex couples in Cayman dismissed Premier Alden McLaughlin’s warnings on Wednesday that gay marriage would be the outcome if the Domestic Partnership Bill failed, his prediction is looking increasingly accurate.
In the UK, Shadow Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty has written to the UK Overseas Territories Minister, Baroness Sugg, urging the British government to step in. The Labour MP has also issued a statement about the defeat of the bill in the parliament here yesterday.
“Despite the welcome efforts of many, it is deeply regrettable that the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly has not passed this crucial Bill,” he said. “The Governor is right to call it a sad day for the rule of law in the Cayman Islands — and most crucially for the LGBT+ community there, as well as those who move to live, work or holiday there — with basic human rights that would be upheld in the UK not being recognised in Cayman.
“This situation is no longer tenable. If the Legislative Assembly continues to deny basic rights to some of its citizens — then UK ministers must act urgently to ensure the Cayman Islands complies with the rule of law and its responsibilities as a British Overseas Territory. It is time that all British Overseas Territories ensure legal equality for LGBT+ people.”
There have been full marriage rights for everyone in England, Scotland and Wales since 2014 but same-sex marriage was not recognised in Northern Ireland until January 2020. It is legal in the all the Crown Dependencies and in nine of the 14 British Overseas Territories, including South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Pitcairn Islands, British Antarctic Territory, Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Bermuda and overseas military bases.
With growing appreciation that same-sex unions are not equal to marriage and still discriminatory, activists agree with the premier that Cayman is facing on order from the UK implementing full marriage equality rather than the failed bill.
Attorney Dr Leonardo Raznovich, an expert in the field of LGBT rights and social justice who has represented the local group, Colours Cayman, in their fight for marriage equality, told CNS that the failure of the bill will almost certainly herald in full marriage rights for same-sex couples.
“This unprecedented constitutional crisis has been caused by the Court of Appeal’s decision to shirk its constitutional obligations and perhaps compounded with the shortsighted attitude of those standing in front of them on both sides by not directing the court in the right direction,” he said. “There can’t be a breach of human rights without an effective remedy.”
Raznovich said that those were not his words but those written clearly in article 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights. He said that the law “provides the tools” for the remedy, explaining that the breach of section 9 of the Constitution, which deals with the right to private and family life, ought to have been remedied by using provision 5 of the constitutional order, even if it was an interim measure.
Chief Justice Anthony Smellie made same-sex marriage legal by altering just eight words in the Marriage Law after he heard the case against government brought by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who had been refused the right to marry under the law. The chief justice had done so because the Legislative Assembly had failed to address the glaring breaches of the women’s rights, including the right to family life.
The simple amendment he made was described by Premier Alden McLaughlin on Thursday as “genius”.
Raznovich said that provision 5 in Cayman’s Constitution provides for multiple options to resolve a human rights breach. If the Court of Appeal had found the CJ’s move a step too far, there were other less radical modifications those justices could have made.
“It would have prevented the unfolding of this constitutional crisis if the Court of Appeal had used any of those options as Colours Cayman tirelessly suggested,” he added.
Instead, Cayman can now expect the UK to order that the chief justice’s amendment to the Marriage Law is reinstated. And as the premier outlined in the LA on Wednesday, there are many reasons to support the view that the British government is going to move towards imposing full marriage rather than force the passage of the failed Domestic Partnership Bill.
The bill presents considerable administrative challenges. It requires changes to several pieces of legislation that would allow for domestic partners to be considered equivalent to spouses in laws, including those relating to pensions, health insurance, healthcare, mental health, adoption and immigration.
It also requires government to create a whole new separate regime of registration and presiding officers to conduct the ceremonies and a system for dissolving those relationships that break down.
Given all of that compared to the eight words changed in the Marriage Law by the chief justice, the imposition of marriage rather than the Domestic Partnership Law would be far easier from the UK perspective.
This was all outlined by the premier as he wound up the LA debate yesterday, knowing the bill was heading for defeat.
In addition, the British government will also have an eye on the case that Day and Bodden have brought to the Privy Council, which is due to be heard in just over six months. The failure of the LA to pass any legislation to end the discrimination against the couple and the ongoing infringement of their rights, even after appeal court ordered them to do so, strengthens their case enormously.
The Privy Council will have no option but to remedy the situation because of the clear evidence that the Cayman legislature is not prepared to do it. It is expected, therefore, that the March 2019 amendment to the Marriage Law made by the chief justice will be re-instated.
Claims by many lawmakers during the unpleasant debate on Wednesday that the UK would not impose marriage because of past comments or because of section 14 in the Constitution hold little water. Section 14 protects the right of men and women to get married but does not preclude a gay couple from also marrying. The ban on same-sex marriage resides only in the Marriage Law, not in the Constitution, which overrides all other laws.
Adding to the growing confidence of those in the LGBT community that Cayman will make history this year by introducing full marriage equality is the fact that in addition to the UKOTs, Baroness Sugg’s areas of responsibility includes LGBT issues.
Honestly speaking though, Suckoo had very valid concerns regarding the potential impact on our immigration, employment and concept of family. If the Bill had addressed those from the get-go, I would have been okay it it passed. I invite you to check out his debate on YouTube and draw your own conclusions.
BS. It was only more faff trying to slow the process. Love will win. 🏳️🌈
This is going to get very messy. It is going to cause major social divisions and will end with us being in a very dark place for a long time to come.
Or it won’t change anyone’s life except those who just want the same rights your ignorant arse already has.
Good comes from bad, marriage equality was the ultimate goal anyways, just wish Cayman could have come out of the dark ages itself instead of making the UK forcing them
We need this to happen immediately. Love Wins !!
This new law and standard of equality could have been Cayman grown had they approved the proposed bill. Now the Uk will mandate the full protections of marriages for all couples, when you get upset that outsider are forcing their beliefs into Cayman, remember that is exactly what Christian missionaries did centuries ago, there is absolutely no difference so let that sink in.
Shame and disgrace.
I cannot wait for the first Gay Pride parade along SMB! The seethe fest by the troglodytes will be marvellous! Go Vicky and Chantelle! Have a fantastic wedding and a great life together: signed The Modern Thinkers.
I support equality, but I don’t support deliberately provoking a reaction in those that don’t share my views. Having a liberal society means respecting all views and permitting free speech for all otherwise one is simply discriminating against those that are religious.
We should all look to the example of Nelson Mandela.
Can’t really be much worse than the gong show that takes place during Batabano – where are the Christian values then?
I don’t recall stories of Jesus whining and grinding his way through Jerusalem.
Trying to get this law accepted by the population of Cayman is akin to pushing a garden barrow uphill with a full load. It is a long slow climb and the solution is just not going to land in your palm.
Most Caymanians support it, it’s just a small minority of church people that for whatever reason have a grip on the LA.
No we dont clown.
Yes we do bobo
Mostly not even caymanian who don’t support it. Thanks Jamaica
It doesn’t need to be accepted. Laws aren’t just for the majority.
Well said, HR law is especially about protecting minorities and those that may otherwise find themselves discriminated against by the legislature.
The MLAs should each collectively reflect on where they may be if nobody had ever fought slavery, abolish race discrimination and give women the right to vote.
They don’t have to accept anything. Someone else’s marriage is really none of anyone’s concern. People need to mind their own business and be mindful of who they discriminate against: it just as well may be their husband or wife.