Gay marriage appears to be on the cards

(CNS): The failure of the Legislative Assembly to support the Domestic Partnership Bill has made it highly likely that the UK will impose same-sex marriage on the jurisdiction. While the governor’s office has so far refused to confirm this, statements by British politicians on the matter, the unfulfilled legal obligation to address the human rights breach and the ongoing Privy Council case is pushing the British authorities in that direction.

While MLAs who oppose any kind of rights for same-sex couples in Cayman dismissed Premier Alden McLaughlin’s warnings on Wednesday that gay marriage would be the outcome if the Domestic Partnership Bill failed, his prediction is looking increasingly accurate.

In the UK, Shadow Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty has written to the UK Overseas Territories Minister, Baroness Sugg, urging the British government to step in. The Labour MP has also issued a statement about the defeat of the bill in the parliament here yesterday.

“Despite the welcome efforts of many, it is deeply regrettable that the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly has not passed this crucial Bill,” he said. “The Governor is right to call it a sad day for the rule of law in the Cayman Islands — and most crucially for the LGBT+ community there, as well as those who move to live, work or holiday there — with basic human rights that would be upheld in the UK not being recognised in Cayman.

“This situation is no longer tenable. If the Legislative Assembly continues to deny basic rights to some of its citizens — then UK ministers must act urgently to ensure the Cayman Islands complies with the rule of law and its responsibilities as a British Overseas Territory. It is time that all British Overseas Territories ensure legal equality for LGBT+ people.”

There have been full marriage rights for everyone in England, Scotland and Wales since 2014 but same-sex marriage was not recognised in Northern Ireland until January 2020. It is legal in the all the Crown Dependencies and in nine of the 14 British Overseas Territories, including South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Pitcairn Islands, British Antarctic Territory, Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Bermuda and overseas military bases.

With growing appreciation that same-sex unions are not equal to marriage and still discriminatory, activists agree with the premier that Cayman is facing on order from the UK implementing full marriage equality rather than the failed bill.

Attorney Dr Leonardo Raznovich, an expert in the field of LGBT rights and social justice who has represented the local group, Colours Cayman, in their fight for marriage equality, told CNS that the failure of the bill will almost certainly herald in full marriage rights for same-sex couples.

“This unprecedented constitutional crisis has been caused by the Court of Appeal’s decision to shirk its constitutional obligations and perhaps compounded with the shortsighted attitude of those standing in front of them on both sides by not directing the court in the right direction,” he said. “There can’t be a breach of human rights without an effective remedy.”

Raznovich said that those were not his words but those written clearly in article 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights. He said that the law “provides the tools” for the remedy, explaining that the breach of section 9 of the Constitution, which deals with the right to private and family life, ought to have been remedied by using provision 5 of the constitutional order, even if it was an interim measure.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie made same-sex marriage legal by altering just eight words in the Marriage Law after he heard the case against government brought by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who had been refused the right to marry under the law. The chief justice had done so because the Legislative Assembly had failed to address the glaring breaches of the women’s rights, including the right to family life.

The simple amendment he made was described by Premier Alden McLaughlin on Thursday as “genius”.

Raznovich said that provision 5 in Cayman’s Constitution provides for multiple options to resolve a human rights breach. If the Court of Appeal had found the CJ’s move a step too far, there were other less radical modifications those justices could have made.

“It would have prevented the unfolding of this constitutional crisis if the Court of Appeal had used any of those options as Colours Cayman tirelessly suggested,” he added.

Instead, Cayman can now expect the UK to order that the chief justice’s amendment to the Marriage Law is reinstated. And as the premier outlined in the LA on Wednesday, there are many reasons to support the view that the British government is going to move towards imposing full marriage rather than force the passage of the failed Domestic Partnership Bill.

The bill presents considerable administrative challenges. It requires changes to several pieces of legislation that would allow for domestic partners to be considered equivalent to spouses in laws, including those relating to pensions, health insurance, healthcare, mental health, adoption and immigration.

It also requires government to create a whole new separate regime of registration and presiding officers to conduct the ceremonies and a system for dissolving those relationships that break down.

Given all of that compared to the eight words changed in the Marriage Law by the chief justice, the imposition of marriage rather than the Domestic Partnership Law would be far easier from the UK perspective.

This was all outlined by the premier as he wound up the LA debate yesterday, knowing the bill was heading for defeat.

In addition, the British government will also have an eye on the case that Day and Bodden have brought to the Privy Council, which is due to be heard in just over six months. The failure of the LA to pass any legislation to end the discrimination against the couple and the ongoing infringement of their rights, even after appeal court ordered them to do so, strengthens their case enormously.

The Privy Council will have no option but to remedy the situation because of the clear evidence that the Cayman legislature is not prepared to do it. It is expected, therefore, that the March 2019 amendment to the Marriage Law made by the chief justice will be re-instated.

Claims by many lawmakers during the unpleasant debate on Wednesday that the UK would not impose marriage because of past comments or because of section 14 in the Constitution hold little water. Section 14 protects the right of men and women to get married but does not preclude a gay couple from also marrying. The ban on same-sex marriage resides only in the Marriage Law, not in the Constitution, which overrides all other laws.

Adding to the growing confidence of those in the LGBT community that Cayman will make history this year by introducing full marriage equality is the fact that in addition to the UKOTs, Baroness Sugg’s areas of responsibility includes LGBT issues.

