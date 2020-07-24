Our government has done an excellent job in preserving the health of the community up to this point. They did so by putting human life first, by implementing long-proven public health measures, and by adopting proven ‘gold standard’ protocols to minimise the importation of coronavirus.

Preserving the health of our community while bringing back tourism from countries with higher levels of COVID-19 presents additional challenges. However, those challenges are best met by the same principled application of science, medicine and ethics, if unnecessary risks are to be avoided and lives are to be preserved.

Experimentation on Cayman’s population is not the answer.

COVID-19 may be relatively new, but pandemics are not. Over the past 2,000+ years, a number of basic principles for governmental decision-making in the context of epidemics and pandemics have emerged. Our government should follow these principles.

The Greek version of the more than 2,000 year old Hippocratic treatise on Epidemics contains the admonition; “ὠφελέειν ή μὴ βλάπτειν”. Over the past 500 years, the wisdom of that admonition has come to be understood as the requirement that those making decisions that can affect people’s health, should, ‘First do no harm’.

The decisions of our government in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic were certainly consistent with the principle of ‘First do not harm’. However, it was not at all clear during the press briefing of 17 July, or in the press release of 23 July, that our government is still being guided by that same principle.

That ‘gold-standard’ for preventing the importation of Sars-CoV-2, (the virus that causes COVID-19), has been, and remains, a minimum 14 days enforced isolation/quarantine combined with PCR testing. What has been proposed for the opening of our borders, commencing September 2020, appears to abandon that ‘gold standard’ for something that is not only experimental, but inherently and unnecessarily, risky as well.

If I understood Dr Lee’s presentation on 17 July correctly, the government’s proposed strategy that would require only a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel, and then a follow-up PCR test 5 days after arrival, would fail to detect 7% of the infected people, (i.e. that the proposed protocol would only detect 93% of arriving infected people before those people were released into the community).

The proposed protocol’s 93% detection rate seems highly optimistic given that the incubation period of Sars-CoV-2 is up to 14 days. Even if it is correct that only 7% of infected persons arriving would not be detected by the proposed protocol, that 7% of infected arrivals would be free to spread disease within our community.

In contrast, the ‘gold standard’ that requires a minimum of 14 days enforced isolation/quarantine following arrival, plus PCR tests encompassing that period, limits the number of arriving infected people who would be released into the community to approximately 1% or less.

What then of the ‘button’ technology suggested as an alternative to the last nine days of the 14-day enforced isolation/quarantine period plus PCR testing that has been proven to be effective?

Simply put, there is nothing even close to scientific proof that having people sign up to wear a button will do anything at all to limit the importation and dissemination of Sars-CoV-2 throughout our islands, even if they actually wear it for the required 14 days.

The government has not pointed to, nor have I been unable to find, any peer-reviewed scientific or medical publication, or any WHO or PHE or CDC or FDA or NHS publication, that indicates that any ‘ button’ technology has been approved for use as a mechanism for the detection of Sars-CoV-2 as part of border security.

Neither has any such publication validated any ‘button’ technology as a substitute for isolation/quarantine in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Further, I was not able to find any evidence that any recognised scientific or medical standard setting body anywhere has authorised that use. Further still, I have not even found any credible retailer of such ‘buttons’ that even claims that any such button can detect Sars-CoV-2.

On 23 July the government put out a statement regarding the proposed ‘button’ technology that included the text (emphasis added):

BioIntelliSense is excited to work with the Cayman Islands Government on creating a scalable technology-enabled response to monitoring for symptoms associated with COVID.”

Work with our government on creating??? Clearly that does not suggest a proven technology.

Government ought to be focused on utilising protocols that have been proven to work, rather than experimenting with public health. If government wants to experiment, let them maintain the 14-day plus PCR testing ‘gold standard’ while testing the ‘button’ in the background on the first 5,000 arrivals to see if the ‘button’ has any utility at all.

Even if the proposed ‘button’ technology is able to detect elevations of heart rate, breathing rate or temperature as suggested, such observations are utterly non-specific and foreseeably meaningless. Further, it is now widely recognised that Sars-CoV-2 can be transmitted by people with no symptoms. How does a ‘button’ make Cayman safer in that context?

Government has presented no evidence that the efficacy of what they are proposing, will be even 50% of the efficacy of out current ‘gold standard’ in limiting the further importation of Sars-CoV-2.

Government has no way of knowing what percentage of persons who sign up for an easy way ‘button’, will take it off in the first few hours and head out to party. We need only observe the current level of alcohol related compliance with mask and social distancing requirements to assume that buttons will be off shortly after the first drink is consumed.

What does government propose to do if a ‘button’ reports a slightly elevated heart rate? Send public health officials out to immediately administer PCR tests each time? The notion is laughable. We simply do not have the resources to monitor any ‘alerts’ the buttons produce, assuming of course that any follow-up to ‘button alerts’ is even contemplated.

It is therefore difficult for me to see how the proposed substitution of an unproven protocol in place of proven disease prevention protocols, is vastly different from a de facto experiment on non-consenting human subjects within our population, Caymanians and residents alike.

I am one Caymanian who does not consent to being a guinea pig in any experiment that in any way risks the our health on any unproven technology or any unproven COVID-19 containment protocol. We have a COVID-19 containment protocol that works. We should stick with it.