Fidelity paying out pension, says CEO

(CNS): The president and CEO of RF Group, which now manages the Fidelity pension fund, has claimed that “virtually all” the successful applications from members wanting to withdraw from their accounts that were made before 29 May have now been processed for payment and people should have received their cash. Michael Anderson apologised for the delay, though the company is one of several under investigation after missing the legal deadlines.

Anderson said RF Group became the Fidelity pension manager on 1 May, the same day the changes to the Cayman Islands Pension Law came into effect.

“The various processes required to facilitate the withdrawals created significant challenges for pension participants, pension regulators and pension service providers,” he said, as he thanked those with Fidelity for their patience.

However, not everyone was patient and many reported the company to the Department of Labour and Pensions when Fidelity missed the deadline to confirm applications and their processing and then the payout date, which triggered an investigation by the DLP deputy director in charge of private sector pensions.

It is still not clear what problems Fidelity faced, given that it has around 11,000 members of whom around 3,000 made withdrawal applications, considerably fewer than the number of applications made to the Chamber, Silver Thatch and BritCay plans, which were largely compliant with the law.

Brett Hill, CEO of Fidelity Bank (Cayman) as well as RF Cayman President and Country Head, told the Public Accounts Committee that the office was not understaffed and that the group had told government it needed at least 60 days, not 45, to make payments.

But in press release issued Tuesday, Anderson said the plan started to make payments to withdrawal applications the week of 15 June but he acknowledged delays in responding to and processing clients’ queries and withdrawal applications.

“On behalf of the management and staff of the RF Group, I would like to apologise to all Fidelity Pension Plan participants for any delays experienced,” he stated. “While both the Cayman and Bahamas

based teams have worked tirelessly to deal with the massive volumes of emails, calls and applications received, they were often overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of persons requiring assistance.”