Equality and respect for all

Johann Moxam writes: It’s interesting that the government has failed to hold any public meetings or surveys to assess the views of their constituents on the Domestic Partnership Bill. Nevertheless, it is clear that the same standards or steps that apply to a heterosexual union should apply to a same-sex union. But after reading the bill, it is clear that it demands more from the same-sex couple. Why?

The bill as drafted creates extra steps and requirements for the same-sex partnership and appears disingenuous if the objective is to protect or advance legal rights. Hopefully, these can be amended at the committee stage.

Although it is inevitable, the debate should not involve or be centred on religious doctrine because that is a slippery slope to travel which leads to highly emotive contributions that can deflect from the core issues and what the bill is intended to address.

I do not remember being taught that any one sin is greater than or lesser than another in the eyes of the Lord. Faith is a very personal matter between the individual and God. So hopefully our elected officials will be guided by some of those principles and understand that real democracy is based on fostering equality, humanity, tolerance and respect for all, instead of using their leadership positions for the usual ignorant ramblings and political rhetoric, as they clutch the Bible and drape themselves in the flag whilst condemning persons under the protection of parliamentary privilege.

Please note that my comments are not intended to offend any person or group that is religious or a Christian. The aim of the bill should seek to protect legal rights. It would be really good for the country if the debate did not devolve into using the Bible to justify inequality and injustice.

In my opinion, it is clear that discrimination in any form is unacceptable. I think it’s best to allow God (if that is your belief) to judge whenever he deems fit. No one I know is qualified for that role nor am I interested in how two consenting adults decide to live their lives. I do believe every person deserves respect and love and to be loved if they are lucky enough to find it.

I live my life following basic principles and believe that no Caymanian should be discriminated against in the Cayman Islands. If that is not clear enough, I hope my comment below leaves no doubt:

“No person should be subjected to any form of discrimination based on their race, religion, political views or sexual persuasion” in our country.

If work permit holders can have their same-sex marriage/partnership/union recognised in law and Cabinet grants the permits plus permissions for their partners to become dependents and stay in Cayman, then the precedent has already been set.

ALL CAYMANIANS must be afforded those same rights. Caymanians ARE NOT lesser beings. This issue is about equality NOT sexual persuasion or religious doctrine.

There should be one standard that is applicable to all persons across the board who live in the Cayman Islands.