Equality and respect for all
Johann Moxam writes: It’s interesting that the government has failed to hold any public meetings or surveys to assess the views of their constituents on the Domestic Partnership Bill. Nevertheless, it is clear that the same standards or steps that apply to a heterosexual union should apply to a same-sex union. But after reading the bill, it is clear that it demands more from the same-sex couple. Why?
The bill as drafted creates extra steps and requirements for the same-sex partnership and appears disingenuous if the objective is to protect or advance legal rights. Hopefully, these can be amended at the committee stage.
Although it is inevitable, the debate should not involve or be centred on religious doctrine because that is a slippery slope to travel which leads to highly emotive contributions that can deflect from the core issues and what the bill is intended to address.
I do not remember being taught that any one sin is greater than or lesser than another in the eyes of the Lord. Faith is a very personal matter between the individual and God. So hopefully our elected officials will be guided by some of those principles and understand that real democracy is based on fostering equality, humanity, tolerance and respect for all, instead of using their leadership positions for the usual ignorant ramblings and political rhetoric, as they clutch the Bible and drape themselves in the flag whilst condemning persons under the protection of parliamentary privilege.
Please note that my comments are not intended to offend any person or group that is religious or a Christian. The aim of the bill should seek to protect legal rights. It would be really good for the country if the debate did not devolve into using the Bible to justify inequality and injustice.
In my opinion, it is clear that discrimination in any form is unacceptable. I think it’s best to allow God (if that is your belief) to judge whenever he deems fit. No one I know is qualified for that role nor am I interested in how two consenting adults decide to live their lives. I do believe every person deserves respect and love and to be loved if they are lucky enough to find it.
I live my life following basic principles and believe that no Caymanian should be discriminated against in the Cayman Islands. If that is not clear enough, I hope my comment below leaves no doubt:
“No person should be subjected to any form of discrimination based on their race, religion, political views or sexual persuasion” in our country.
If work permit holders can have their same-sex marriage/partnership/union recognised in law and Cabinet grants the permits plus permissions for their partners to become dependents and stay in Cayman, then the precedent has already been set.
ALL CAYMANIANS must be afforded those same rights. Caymanians ARE NOT lesser beings. This issue is about equality NOT sexual persuasion or religious doctrine.
There should be one standard that is applicable to all persons across the board who live in the Cayman Islands.
Category: Viewpoint
Yes 1:52….
Yes, it’s always courageous to say things that are main stream PC that will be praised by the media, where should anyone opine otherwise and/or dare to disagree with the PC culture sanctioned group-think would be castigated as a complete bigot.
Yes that’s _REAL_ courage!
I couldn’t agree more. Thank you for putting your name to this even though it can be polarizing.
You are a brave man and I appreciate your consistency and candid way of communicating on issues. Cayman needs more leaders like you that get it.
Bush will be pissed. No bar will be safe after this.
Thanks Johann! Thanks for having the courage to stand up for the Caymanians whose rights are being brazenly violated. I pray that more of us will have the courage to join you publicly.
Johann Moxam for Premier!
Moxam for GT North in 2021
Cayman needs new blood in front line politics like Johan Moxam and others with real world business experience, qualifications and integrity. Cayman needs leaders that understand the issues and work hard on solutions with a proven track record of success that benefit the majority not just a select few corporate interests and financial backers. Cayman needs persons that want to help the country instead of just being a politician or incumbent that need the job as a mla to feather their own nests. The time for change is upon us. Caymanians need to elect people in 2021 that will help work to protect Cayman and Caymanians not just focused on making money from their positions for their own interests.
Mel would be proud of you
I agree 100%
Great comments. This is what fairness and leadership looks like. Your words show respect for all.
Well said Yohann
Thank you Mr. Moxam finally somebody with integrity has the courage to speak clearly on this matter. I applaud your bravery in standing up for what is fair and right for all