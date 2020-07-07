Electors list inches up by just 24 voters

(CNS): The voter register for July has inched up by just two dozen people, according to the new confirmed list now published on the Elections Office website. The register grew from 21,800 in April to 21,824 last week. The confirmed arrival of COVID-19 in Cayman in March and the subsequent lockdown cut the opportunity for new voters to apply. But the Elections Office has now reopened, and with the date for the 2021 General Elections fixed, it is expected that people will be registering in significant numbers.

The modest increase in the number of voters was confined largely to the eastern districts from Prospect to East End, which all showed an increase in the number of voters. Savannah, Bodden Town East, North Side and East End recorded the highest increase, each growing by six constituents compared to the April register. Meanwhile, George Town West saw the biggest drop and now has eight fewer voters.

Cayman will be going to the polls in 322 days, on Wednesday, 26 May. But the deadline to register to vote and take part in that election is 4 January, as a result of the time it takes to verify and consult on each new quarterly register.

In the meantime, the next register will be published on 1 October and the deadline for that passed last week. October now becomes the deadline for the 1 January 2021 register, and the window of opportunity for making the list before the May election closes three days later. That final register will be confirmed on 1 April.

Over the next six months, with the potential spread of COVID-19 still a major factor, the Elections Office has said it will be promoting voter registration via social media, radio announcements and advertising rather than going door-to-door.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has said that the office hopes they will be able to conduct the May 2021 General Election in the normal manner, but contingency plans for modifications for social distancing are in the works, just in case.