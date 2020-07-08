DVDL to reopen next week

Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing, Crewe Road

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands moves towards the lowest suppression level after curtailing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) has announced that all its office locations will reopen under normal hours of operation from Monday, 13 July, with driving tests scheduled to start again the following week.

The demand from the public for services from this office has been high because while some things can be done online, many of the services offered require the department, from inspections to the cancellation of licence plates, requires customers to be present.

However, social distancing protocols will be in place at the offices and access to the customer lobby area will be controlled.

Officials are therefore urging people who can carry out transactions online, such as renewing vehicle and driver’s licences, to do so via DVDL website or government’s e-service portal.

Anyone who needs assistance should email dvdl.helpdesk@gov.ky.

The DVDL said the drop box system will be discontinued with the opening of offices.

The opening hours for the Crewe Road location is Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:00pm; while Breakers and West Bay locations is Tuesday to Friday, 10:00am to 6:00pm.