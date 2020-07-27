Driver refuses DUI test after major crash

(CNS): A woman failed to provide a specimen for testing after a she was treated in hospital following a crash on Shamrock Road on Saturday night. Police said she has been warned for intended prosecution. The woman was driving a black Audi A4 towards George Town when the car collided with a trailer being pulled by a grey Honda Civic as it turned right onto the same road. The smash took place at around 9:30pm on 25 July near the junction of Shamrock and Pointdexter Road. Police believe that the collision happened when the Honda pulled out of Pointdexter Road and turned right towards George Town.

The Audi, which was heading the in same direction, hit the rear of the trailer causing extensive damage to the front end of the Audi and the rear of the Honda as well as the trailer. The collision also caused the debris that was being transported by the trailer to litter the roadway, officers said.

The woman behind the wheel of the Audi A4 complained of injuries and was taken to hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged. But she was warned for intended prosecution after declining to give a specimen for testing.

No other injuries were reported as a resulted of the smash, which is now under investigation.