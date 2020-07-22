Driver badly hurt in single-car smash

RCIPS Traffic Unit car

(CNS): The driver of a silver Honda Civic was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after smashing into a concrete garbage receptacle. Police said the single-vehicle collision happened at around 12:40am on Bodden Town Road near to the junction with Anton Bodden Drive. The car was headed westbound when it left the roadway and collided with the concrete skip on the roadside, receiving extensive damage.

The man was taken by the emergency services to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition, police said. The crash was currently under investigation.