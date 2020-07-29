DEH back to removing scrap cars

Removal of derelict vehicle

Removal of derelict car

Grey derelict car

Derelict vehicle on the way to landfill

DEH in action to remove derelict vehicles

(CNS): Following the suspension of the programme during the COVID-19 lockdown, operations to remove derelict vehicles from the streets have resumed since the curfew was lifted. This month the Department of Environmental Health has removed more than 50 cars from all districts. But officials urged people not to dump vehicles on public land or the streets because it is anti-social and poses risks to public safety and the environment.

The department also warned people that is an offence under the litter law, and liable of conviction of a CI$500 fine or six months behind bars.

If a vehicle has reached the end of its serviceable life or is intended to be discarded, the owner should ensure they are disposed of responsibly, the DEH stated in a press release.

The first step should be to terminate the vehicle licence with the Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) and arrange for the vehicle to be taken to the George Town Landfill. Once the vehicles are received, they will be depolluted and crushed prior to shipping for recycling.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our waste is handled, recycled or disposed of without bringing harm or nuisance to those around us,” said Michael Haworth, Assistant Director – Solid Waste Management.

“There are proper avenues to safely dispose of bulk items such as dilapidated cars. The DEH offers a grab truck collection service, which for $75 can collect your vehicle or for $100 per load any other bulk waste, such as vegetation, appliances, etc, and ensure it is responsibly handled and off the streets for the betterment of our communities,” he added.