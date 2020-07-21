D.I.S.C.O.N.N.E.C.T.E.D.

Michelle Lockwood writes: I read the comments that the premier offered in response to the Cruise Port Referendum and the word that came to me was ‘disconnected’. He just seemed disconnected, not only from the issue of the environmental concerns of CPR but also from the social issues that have been plaguing Cayman for far longer than I can determine, certainly before Covid. The pandemic has only exacerbated the social issues, now impossible to ignore.

Cayman, and arguably the world, is at a turning point. Continuing the way we have, disconnected from not only our souls but also the environment. We can pretend that we are greater than the environment and that it is ours to control or we face that this is our opportunity to be and do better.

The environment is a creation of God. We were instructed to observe and care for our environment. In our quest for knowledge we broke our covenant with God and allowed destruction to happen. Ever since, we have believed that we can do better. We disconnected and we are not any happier for it.

Studies show that almost 70% of the world’s population live near bodies of water. Water is so essential to us, yet we do not take care of it. We overfish, dump toxic chemicals, dredge coral nurseries and dump plastic pollution. We are all of part of this problem. Our marine life is dying because of this. The survival of nature is for our own benefit, because without it we are gone too.

“You can’t eat coral” is so short sighted. Coral takes thousands of years to form and we wipe it out in months. Coral may not feed you personally, but it feeds the fish you eat. If you want to continue enjoying fish, leave it alone. We are disconnected from the food we enjoy.

We can no longer ignore the part we each play, including myself. We all owe it to the environment, to each other and to ourselves to connect again. Connect to nature, connect to all of our neighbours and spirit. Allow yourself to experience awe in nature again.

Relish in the majesty that is not only nature but ourselves. We are individuals that each have a specific purpose and let’s embrace each other and share in meaningful ways. It’s not impossible. Connect.