Crash lands dirt bike rider in hospital

(CNS): The driver of a Honda car was arrested last night and a dirt bike rider is in hospital after a collision in West Bay. The crash happened at around 8pm on Hell Road close to the junction with Fountain Road, when the eastbound silver Honda and the westbound dirt bike collided. Both vehicles were badly damaged, according to an RCIPS report.

The rider sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

The 26-year-old man driving the Honda was unhurt but was arrested at the scene when police discovered he did not have a driver’s licence. He was arrested on suspicion of driving without being qualified and has since been bailed. The passenger in the car was warned for prosecution for permitting a person to drive without being qualified.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.