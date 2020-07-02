CPR has ‘won’, no matter what

Shirley Roulstone (by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): Shirley Roulstone said the Cayman Islands owes a debt of gratitude to the founding members of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign for the petition that ultimately stopped the controversial project. Despite the appeal court’s decision Thursday to allow government’s appeal over the constitutionality of its referendum law, the people “have won so much more than CPR ever even set out to accomplish”, Roulstone said.

“The biggest one being that Caymanians realise that they do have a voice and they can stand to protect their environment and other things that are near and dear to them,” said Roulstone, a member of the CPR who brought the legal action on behalf of the wider campaign, which was supported by the National Trust for the Cayman Islands.

Speaking in the wake of the senior justices’ decision to overturn the findings of Justice Tim Owen in the Grand court, the local activists also said that without the campaign for the referendum, the country could have been staring at a stalled half-finished pier in George Town Harbour today.

“If not for the work of CPR and this process, we would now probably have all of our marine environment in the harbour destroyed and maybe a partially built pier sticking out in the water that may or may never be completed, so we have won no matter what,” Roulstone said in the wake of the disappointing appeal decision.

Kate McClymont, a lawyer from Broadhust LLC who took on the case and assembled a strong legal team, explained that, the appeal court decision fell far short of being a vindication of the government’s position on the port referendum or the associated law.

McClymont explained that in the full judgment, which is expected to be made public later today, the court had been sympathetic to the CPR case and overall the proceeding has been a success.

“We achieved a number of victories along the way that will ensure the referendum on the port project, when it takes place, is conducted in a manner that is likely to be much fairer than might otherwise have been the case,” she said.

“The government has amended the wording of the referendum question to make it clearer and more neutral and has agreed to pass a general referendum law to govern the process by which all future referendums will be conducted, rather than using legislation that is specific to this particular referendum.”

McClymont noted that this had created an uneven playing field in favour of government. She also commended her client for having the “courage and tenacity” to pursue the public interest case in which she, as an individual, had nothing to gain.

“Through these proceedings Shirley Roulstone and CPR Cayman have shown that the government cannot run roughshod over people’s rights and people can stand up against government for what is just fair and equitable,” McClymont added.

Meanwhile, the CPR campaigners said that, taken as a whole, the legal challenge had successfully delayed progress on the port project and saved Cayman from the potential start of a project that would never be finished. The campaign also changed the political landscape regarding the need for government to realise it is elected to carry out the will of the people, not to ignore their voices.

“The future of the proposed cruise berthing port and the cruise industry as a whole is now far from certain,” CPR stated in a release. “The premier has acknowledged that the referendum on the cruise berthing project will not be carried out during the term of this government. However, it is not over. The referendum still needs to take place as it will determine whether future governments are permitted to proceed with the project.”

The campaigners urged government to minimise the cost of a referendum by engaging with stakeholders in respect to the general referendum legislation that they have agreed to pass, then hold the referendum on the day of the general election.

“Given the strain on public funds caused by the pandemic, proceeding in any other way would be fiscally irresponsible,” CPR members stated.

“Provided the new general referendum legislation strives for the highest standards of good governance and to provide equality, fairness, transparency and objectivity, we are cautiously optimistic that the referendum on the port project, when it occurs, will be fair and effective,” the activists added.

CNS has contacted Premier Alden McLaughlin for comment on the government victory and we are awaiting a response. However, as the LA is sitting today, he may choose to deliver a statement in the parliament on the result.

