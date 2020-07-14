‘COVID’ pharmacy closes to allow for expansion

HSA Smith Road Centre Pharmacy

(CNS): The Health Services Authority’s temporary Smith Road Centre Pharmacy will be closed on 1 August to allow for expansion work that will pave the way to move the hospital’s main pharmacy there permanently. The stop-gap pharmacy was opened in April in order to help manage the dispensation of medicines to CINICO and other patients with 100% insurance cover to help with social distancing.

“The expansion of the pharmacy to the Smith Road Centre in April was a part of our COVID-19 response,” said Chief Pharmacist Colin Medford. “We wanted to expedite pharmacy services during this challenging time for our

patients, as well as provide more convenient and safer options for them. By directing CINICO and private insurance members with 100% coverage to the Smith Road Centre we were able to better manage prescription demand and ensure the practice of social distancing.”

With the closure of the location next month, further expansion work on the space at the Smith Road Centre will get underway to make room for the eventual relocation of the Main Pharmacy from the Cayman Islands Hospital to the Smith Road Centre.