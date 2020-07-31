COVID-19 tests kits sold to global charity

Cayman’s surplus tests kits will help tackle COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

(CNS): Government has sold 50,000 PCR COVID-19 tests to a global charity for use in Africa for $1.1 million. Cayman still has tens of thousands of kits for its own use and the sale to the ELMA Relief Foundation will not impact the ability of this jurisdiction to keep testing, officials said. More than 30,000 tests have been carried out in Cayman so far and the negative results continue. But questions are now being raised about the plans to reopen our borders.

With no COVID-19 briefings for two weeks, government has offered no updates on the soft opening plans in the face of the continuing spread of the virus outside these shores. CNS has submitted a number of questions and we are awaiting a response after concerns were raised that things may have changed with regards to the soft opening on 1 September.

Government was expected to introduce a bio-button system that would allow those returning to or visiting the islands to provide a negative test prior to arrival, self-isolate in their own homes or hotel accommodation and then take another test here after five days.

However, CNS understands that there may be some changes to those plans and Cabinet will be considering the way forward on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as government wrestles with how it will allow visitors into the country, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Friday that another 180 tests had been processed over the last day with no positive results. Cayman remains free of any active cases, making the opening of the borders all the more challenging.

During the month of July the country recorded just two cases of COVID-19 after carrying out 5,935 tests, but it is now almost three weeks since the last positive result.

Mass testing has been a major reason why the virus has been run to ground here. The Cayman Islands Government sourced 200,000 kits from South Korea at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that public health had the ability to test large numbers. As a result at one point Cayman became one of the top three countries in the world for COVID testing per capita.

But with more test kits then we are likely to be able to use before they reach their use-by date at the end of this year, the government made a decision to sell more of the kits.

The ELMA Relief Foundation, which has now purchased 50,000 PCR test kits, has donated them to the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) for use in Zimbabwe, one of the most resource-constrained countries. The kits, which were in frozen storage in George Town, have been shipped to Southern Africa in coordination with ELMA, the HSA and the Governor’s Office.

“I am very grateful to the ELMA Relief Foundation for organising this initiative,” said Governor Martyn Roper in an official release about the sale.” We purchased an excess of COVID tests to ensure Cayman’s resilience at a crucial point in the pandemic. Our options in terms of testing have now expanded and it is great that our surplus kits will be going to assist with COVID response in Africa.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was delighted the vital supplies will be going to support vulnerable communities in Africa and that Cayman was able to play a part in that as well as supporting other Caribbean countries.

“Our stocks of COVID testing supplies remain robust and we continue to look at innovative solutions to help us navigate through this crisis,” he added.