COVID-19 negative streak ends with 2 positive tests

(CNS): Two positive tests for COVID-19 have ended a more than week long negative streak for results. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on Monday that of the 552 tests that were carried out since Friday afternoon, 550 were negative. One of the two positive samples came from a returning traveller currently in isolation, the other from a resident who is presumed to have acquired the coronavirus through community transmission.

Both individuals are asymptomatic, the CMO said, and they are now the only two active cases in the country. The last positive test acquired through community transmission was on 1 July and since then officials have carried out 2,660 tests, all of which were negative until the two samples today.

Cayman has now completed 26,729 tests across the community, which turned up 203 positive cases since the first test in March. With just one fatality, which was ‘patient zero’, 200 people in Cayman have been infected but have now recovered from coronavirus here.

But even as Cayman seems to have run the virus to ground, officials are warning people not to be complacent, as they continue the test screening and tracing front-line workers and others.