Couple charged after cops seize 240lbs ganja

(CNS): A 22-year-old woman from George Town and a 27-year-old man from of East End have been charged with drug offences after a search in Prospect Friday evening turned up over 240lbs of ganja. As police arrived at the address at around 6pm, a man carrying a suitcase left the house in a Jeep. But when officers tried to stop the driver, he made off at a dangerously high speed.

The police officers conducted the search and found a a number of cases of ganja at the house. A woman at the premises was arrested and has since been charged.

About half an hour later the Jeep was found abandoned nearby and the suitcase and other items were recovered. Then at about 8pm that same evening the driver of the Jeep was located elsewhere in Prospect and arrested. He, too, has since been charged.

Police said the man and the woman were expected in Summary Court on Monday, 20 July, to face charges of being concerned in the importation of a controlled drug, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug, possession of a drug utensil and consumption of ganja. The man has also been charged with dangerous driving.