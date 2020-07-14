Cops arrests suspect coke dealer

(CNS): A 53-year-old man from George Town was arrested Friday on suspicion of dealing cocaine following a police raid at an address on Rock Hole Road. The bust was based on concerns from the public that drugs were being sold from a specific premises. During the search officers found an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and CI$2,000 in cash.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of both consumption and intent to supply cocaine, was later bailed, as the investigations continue.