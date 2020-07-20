Coastguard looking for local recruits

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard is now hiring and has ten vacancies for Caymanians aged between 18 and 35. The creation of this unit is an amalgamation of the RCIPS Marine Unit and other relevant parts of uniform branches. Its main functions are search and rescue, and netting drugs, guns and illegal immigrants. As the agency begins to take shape, it is now looking for recruits to train as ordinary seaman.

Those who meet the selection criteria, including having a high school diploma and a certain level of physical fitness, will go through an 8-week basic training course. If successful, they will become CICG recruits and will then be attached to one of the agency’s areas, where they will continue their training on the job, according to the recruitment specification.

The salary range is from CI$37,668 to CI$43,632 per month plus the full civil service package of benefits.

Meanwhile, the Cayman’s reserve army is also beginning to take shape, according to officials. Governor Martyn Roper said Friday that an RAF Voyager aircraft from the UK will be bringing the team that will conduct the initial training for the recruits and deliver the kits and uniforms.

“Recruitment for the regiment has gone really well,” Roper said. “We have our first 50 reservists identified – the vast majority are Caymanians. They have been interviewed and have undertaken fitness tests. The training course will commence on 3 August and run for two weeks.”

Five officer cadets are also in their final week at Sandhurst, the military training academy in the UK, and are due to pass out on Thursday. They will return to Cayman on a British Airways air-bridge flight.