CI athletes face Olympic ban over CARIFTA cash dispute

2019 Cayman Islands CARIFTA team

(CNS): The North American Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) has banned the Cayman Islands’ track and field athletes from participating in official competitions, including the Olympic Games, over a dispute relating to cash. The NACAC claims that Cayman’s CARIFTA committee owes several countries money from fees that federation officials overpaid when they came here for last year’s games.

But the local committee, which organised the Games, denies owing the money.

In a letter sent to the members of the Cayman Islands Athletic Association (CIAA) on Friday, Lance Barnes the association’s president, said the sanction was in relation to refunds to regional federations that should have been made by the local organising committee (LOC) for the April 2019 CARIFTA Games held in Cayman.

Barnes said that some added charges contravened NACAC standing policy but the affected federations had not been refunded. As a result, local athletes were being prevented from competing in any NACAC and World Athletics event, including the Olympic Games.

But the members of the LOC issued a statement Tuesday denying that they owed any money and setting out the terms and conditions of the deals and agreements made relating to the Games and the fees paid by local officials to cover accommodation.

“We unequivocally reject that any such reimbursement is owed by the LOC and we stand firmly behind our decision to consider the claim as invalid, prioritising our fiduciary obligation to safeguard the funding that was entrusted to us by the Cayman Islands Government and other sponsors of the 2019 CARIFTA Games,” the members stated.

In the two page statement the six members of the committee said they became aware of concerns surrounding the fees and allegations that they had breached policy over accommodation costs for extra officials following the meeting of the NACAC congress held on 22nd April 2019.

But the LOC has since reviewed the documents relating to the Games and found no such policy, discovering it was merely tradition that extra officials did not have to pay fees. The LOC was asked to absorb the costs but it denied the request.

The committee members, Jacqueline Haynes, Darrel Rankine, Osbert Francism Scimone Campbell, Evelyn Rockett and Collin Anglin, said the fees were agreed in the Games MOUs and it was unreasonable at this late stage for NACAC to enforce a policy which did not exist.

The LOC members said they told the sports minister about their decision and the rationale, and they did not receive a direction to pay back the money.

“The LOC was created with the primary objective of executing a quality Games. All members of the LOC vowed to do just that, utilizing the highest standards of professionalism, governance and financial integrity. Our challenge to the Reimbursement Levy was in keeping with those principles. Despite the many challenges faced, we believe we delivered on all we were tasked to do,” they stated.

The LOC also said while it has been accused of causing the sanctions against our local athletes, they had not received any direct communication outlining any alleged wrongdoing from the NACAC or the CIAA.

The LOC members said they had become aware of the situation through the local media here as a result of Barnes’ letter.

“On that basis we are not in a position to comment on the accuracy of the details in the public domain including the grounds for the sanction,” the six member LOC stated. “It is unfortunate that what was an otherwise extraordinary event has been marred by the current state of affairs.

“It’s even more disheartening that its greatest impact has been directed at our athletes. We are at pains to understand the grounds behind the sanctions or how they could be deemed proportionate to the accusations being levied and why they are not being challenged by the local body responsible for protecting local athletes,” they added.