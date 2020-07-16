Chairperson deflects blame for OfReg failings

Linford Pierson at PAC

(CNS): Dr Linford Pierson, who chairs the board of the beleaguered utilities regulator, OfReg, arrived at Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday ready for a fight. The former Cabinet minister blamed everything and everyone, from Cabinet to the staff, for the multitude of failings surrounding the authority identified in a report by the auditor general. Pierson refused to accept any blame for the problems, claiming he had done nothing wrong and was best placed to run OfReg.

Pierson criticised the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) and the report, claiming it was inaccurate and that it did not cover any of OfReg’s achievements.

When PAC chair Ezzard Miller questioned him about why OfReg was falling short of public expectations, Pierson began by listing his grievances. He criticised the OAG for doing the audit too early, as he said the utilities regulator law called for the first audit to be undertaken after 36 months.

He said that the auditor general had not asked to meet him and the office had got things wrong, and he accused the OAG of undertaking the audit in “the old school way” to name and blame and sensationalise.

However, Miller explained that the committee had requested the audit and Auditor General Sue Winspear confirmed that her independent office can do an audit at any time it feels appropriate. In addition, PAC member Chris Saunders pointed out that the report was published in June 2020, which was more than three years since the creation of the office.

Nevertheless, Pierson pressed ahead with his position that he felt the audit was wrong and the OAG was not looking for factual information. He said he was not consulted during the audit and the report was misleading.

He claimed a succession plan, a key issue for the regulator and a criticism in the report, existed even though the auditor had been unable to find one. And despite that claim, he still could not explain why it was not followed other than stating there were some management problems.

He said that he had consulted with Cabinet “in confidence” and therefore could not elaborate — before implying it was with the premier — and that he had been asked to step in as CEO because he was very qualified to take the job.

The issue had raised significant controversies at the time when, during a board meeting, Pierson had threatened to punch the deputy board chair, who had challenged Pierson’s decision to appoint himself to the top executive job.

Miller tried to explain to Pierson that the goal of the PAC was to operate in a collaborative rather than confrontational manner to get to the issues and resolve the problems, but Pierson continued his attacks on the OAG.

Winspear pointed out that she does not personally meet with everyone when audits are undertaken and it was not an exception, given the workload of the office. She said the OAG team that carried out the audit met with him and the rest of the board.

She also stressed the pains to which the office goes to ensure factual accuracy. In this case, the office had gone “through extensive clearance with this entity and it is somewhat disturbing and slightly alarming that Dr Pierson still feels there are inaccuracies in there”, she said as she explained the process.

Suggesting he had no grudge against the OAG, Pierson still went on to suggest that there was information known only by him and JD Morgan, the former CEO who has died since leaving the job, that he should have been asked about by the auditor general.

PAC gave Pierson the benefit of the doubt and was willing to accept that the blame for what has gone wrong with OfReg might lie elsewhere. The committee also accepted that there was no advantage in raking over past and that the merger of a number of regulating bodies had created unique challenges

However, the chairperson of the regulator remained defensive throughout. As he was questioned by the committee, he continued to criticise, deflect and deny that he had done anything wrong.

Pierson gave very little explanation for the many problems still surrounding OfReg more than three years after its creation and the failure to resolve the issues it was created to tackle, including fuel prices toand poor internet provision.

Saunders asked if it was time to throw in the towel and return to the former system of regulation, which appears to have been cheaper and more effective. But Pierson railed at the committee for not looking at OfReg’s achievements and only pointing to the weaknesses. He appeared outraged over the idea that if OfReg did not do better, people were suggesting “let’s get rid of you”.

He said no one fully understood the accomplishments of OfReg and all that was coming out was ‘why aren’t gas prices at the pump lower?’ and ‘why are the light bills not cheaper?’ as he justified the oil companies’ price lag.