CDC extends ban on cruise ships
(CNS): The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has extended the ‘no sail order’ on cruise ships as a result of the continuing global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The original order banning ships from the seas was imposed in March and has been extended for the second time until 30 September. The CDC said that as of 10 July, almost 3,000 cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness have been recorded on cruise ships, including 34 deaths.
The CDC said its data revealed 99 different outbreaks on 123 ships, which the experts said meant that 80% of ships within the US jurisdiction have been impacted by the pandemic. Currently, nine have ongoing virus outbreaks on board and much more needs to be done before passengers can return, the CDC said in a press release Thursday.
“On cruise ships, passengers and crew share spaces that are more crowded than most urban settings,” the CDC noted, as it justified the continued ban on ships that can carry 250 passengers or more.
“Even when only essential crew are on board, ongoing spread of COVID-19 still occurs. If unrestricted cruise ship passenger operations were permitted to resume, passengers and crew on board would be at increased risk of COVID-19 infection and those that work or travel on cruise ships would place substantial unnecessary risk on healthcare workers, port personnel and federal partners and the communities they return to.”
While the industry body, the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA), has agreed to continue suspending passenger operations voluntarily, the CDC said it was extended the ‘no sail order’ to ensure that no ships outside the association set sail with any passengers before the end of September.
Cruise ships played a significant role in spreading the virus around the world. The cruise companies already had a poor reputation for the way other infectious diseases and food poisoning outbreaks have been handled.
In recent years the cruise companies also had to deal with negative publicity swirling round the industry regarding the exploitation of workers and an appalling environmental record, as well as a backlash from the communities in many ports of call.
Here in the Cayman islands, officials have stated that it is unlikely that ships will be allowed to call here again until well into next year. Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that the proposed cruise berthing project in George Town in partnership with two major cruise lines is “dead” and is no longer on his government’s agenda. However, he has said on a number of occasions that whether Cayman remains in the cruise business or not will be a major issue for future governments to decide.
But with the industry facing so many problems in the fallout of the virus, if it makes it through these stormy waters, cruising may emerge in a very different shape.
See the no sail order here.
Cruise Ships soon come. The ‘older’ paper Cayman news outliet just put up an article saying that as of 1 Sept people from anywhere can come and potentially infect people in Cayman. We are going to show those people in Florida that Cayman can do pandemic too.
Can you imagine if Alden and Moses had their way with their cruise dock?
Thank you CPR for all your efforts. Thank Mother Nature for sending covid 19 to slow down the destruction of our marine environment.
The industry gave us nothing but crowded streets and traffic on the waterfront. They just walk around looking into stores, not buying anything, and go back on the ship empty handed. Stay over tourism is the real money maker.
Besides, town lost its glory and turned into a cliche tourist market full of cheap souvenir shops and bad quality palm tree shirts. This is the opportunity to reestablish town as the sophisticated capital it should be! Leave the tourist-like things to smb.
Well well well , Ir looks like those floating petri dishes will not be there for a while … their absence has proven really benefical the the sea and the shores which are much cleaner than before. Making the ban permanent would be a great idea IMHO , our present environment needs to repair from the damage they have wrought upon us and that will take several decades.
When we eventually see ships sailing again, and when Cayman opens up to accept them, I hope there will have at least been some debate regarding the size and frequency of this ships we allow to our shores. Limiting them to just 2 or 3 ships max per day; limiting the size of ships to only accept those that carry under 1,000 passengers; etc.
Something to debate anyhow. I’d forgotten how nice our main Island is without masses of cruise tourists and the related bus tours, etc clogging up everything. Obviously we will need a tourism product again, but the same as we had? I hope not.
No love for the cruise industry.. You obviously aren’t involved in it, but a lot of people rely on it.
Just think of all of the trash that is NOT going into the oceans around the world. Great news for the turtles, dolphins, mermaids and all sea creatures!
They have proof of this as well. Seeing the changes for the good without the ships.
The improvements they are seeing are measurable so this will be a perfect way to really see what damage they have done.
Mother Earth fixing it while she has a chance.
Carnival is chewing through $4.4Bln a quarter. They are selling ships, not ordering new ones. They’ve tapped the equity and fixed income markets already for Billions and really can’t return to the well. It might be the end of the line for them – and that’s before the class action wrongful death lawsuits get to trial. In 2016 Panama scrapped their US style “Chapter 11” bankruptcy provisions and replaced with a new Insolvency Law offering only Reorganization or Liquidation. Liberia based RCL has no bankruptcy protection there either, similar burn rate, and pile of fresh lawsuit files. In May NCL thought they might have 18 mos of cash on hand, I’d probably divide that number by two.
Thanks 1:36 That’s a bit of good news for a change :-}
As long as the Carnival passengers wear their masks they’ll be just fine, right?
Make the ban permanent.
Let them stay away. We need to repurpose ourselves so as to be able to thrive without them. They undermined our quality of life, cheapened the stay over tourism experience, destroyed George Town as a functioning capital, and provided largely minimum wage employment, including to hundreds of foreigners who had to be brought in at subsistence level wages to let it function. In addition, they are an obvious health hazard.
In a few years we can have a discussion about allowing a limited number of high end ships (if they still exist) but for now and the medium term we are going to be forced to survive without them. We should use this opportunity to learn to thrive without them.
If the cruise industry were better managed locally by a competent Tourism manager/minister, we would not have this fiasco etc in Georgetown! Just limit the number of ships per day and the number of passengers. We call the shots on this part of the industry. It’s not rocket science, people.
George Town. Two words.
As for calling the shots, I am not sure we should be in the slightest interested in mass market tourism, no matter who is in charge.
The reality is that there will be no more cruise tourism for at least a year. All the businesses that relied on it will no longer exist. They will have to adapt to other things. The workers will have to adapt to other things. There will be many personal tragedies in consequence.
If and when cruise ships sail again, we will no longer have a cruise tourism industry here to accept it. At that time we will lose nothing by waving at them as they pass 12 miles offshore.
We need to focus on high end tourism and tech – and preserve Cayman.
Suntrust were out this week with a note saying that the US Cruiseship industry will not be running until Q2 2021
That is crazy optimism. Is illegal substance use involved? That forecast may be the result of a hallucination.
Let people sail if they want to. Enough of this nonsense!!
12:27 pm, are u drunk or just crazy ?
@ 12.27 Sure. Let them sail. Just not to this island thank you very much. With a bit of planning and some critical thinking, we can do better than boatloads of sheeple spending paltry sums on cheap tat and maybe a beer at Sharkeez. Lets cater for the long-stayers who visit our restaurants, bars and attractions.
They can, just not here for the foreseeable future bobo!
I agree, as long as they stay on the ship and never come ashore.
2:31 Not even that as they will just dump their sewage and other waste into our waters. Keep them away!
If that happens don’t let them land here.