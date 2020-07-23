Cayman has zero active COVID-19 cases

CMO Dr John Lee

(CNS): Cayman reached a significant milestone on Thursday when the only active case of COVID-19 was declared as recovered. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed that there were no new positive cases in the latest batch of 375 test results, and with the final patient who was still carrying the virus cleared, for the first time since 7 March there are no known cases of coronavirus in the Cayman Islands.

Since the first patient was tested four months ago, Cayman has recorded 203 cases, largely as a result of a significant test screening programme that effectively helped the authorities curtail the spread of the virus. To date, 28,839 tests have been conducted, and since 1 July technicians have carried out 4,682 tests, with only two samples coming back positive, reflecting the success of the testing programme.

Despite Cayman’s success in managing the spread of the virus, its battle now will be to keep it from re-emerging by ensuring that the public continues to wear masks and follows social distancing and hygiene protocols. With plans to open the borders in around five weeks as the virus still rages around the world, officials will again be trusting in testing and the addition of technology to keep COVID-19 at bay.

The phased re-opening will be dependent on what the tourism ministry described as “groundbreaking technology for screening arrivals” and have visitors use “a wearable health-monitoring device”.

Government will be using medical-grade sensors made by BioIntelliSense, a US-based biotech company, to monitor incoming travellers for early symptoms and adherence to self-isolation, combined with testing just before arrival and five days after. The BioButton measures heart and respiratory rates as well as skin temperature to enable detection of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

While it is common for people who get infected with COVID-19 to be largely asymptomatic, Dr Lee, who has been testing the device, said last week that most people will still at some point show a slight increase in temperature or heart rate when they become infected, even if they are not unwell. This, combined with the sensor’s geo-fencing function, will help the authorities react quickly to potential cases and also enable effective contact tracing if a case emerges.

“I have been able to experience first-hand how unobtrusive it is to wear, and the accuracy of the data it provides,” Dr Lee said in a press release Thursday. “The primary advantage is the BioButton’s ability to provide an alert to any changes in vital statistics that could indicate trending towards

a respiratory infection, such as COVID-19, and provides Public Health the opportunity to intervene as soon as possible.”

The button communicates via Bluetooth with a smartphone app as well as BioHubs, which can be placed at the wearer’s accommodations to monitor the user’s whereabouts when a visitor is in the isolation period. Proximity and duration to other BioButton devices can be reported to enhance contact tracing programmes.

The BioButtons and the pre-clearance system will enable Cayman to ease open the borders safely to visitors and more returning residents, officials have said. Government’s Reopening Borders Committee (RBC) is finalising the details of phase one reopening protocols, and officials said that more information will be released about secure PCR testing, arrangements for self-isolation, data privacy and management and programme fees.

“As we gear up for the controlled, phased reopening, hotels and other tourism partners have been putting in place new measures to increase sanitation and support social distancing requirements, as good hygiene practices remain our first defence against the virus,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell.

“At the same time, we want to ensure the guest experience is at the same high standard that visitors have come to expect from the Cayman Islands. We are confident that we are worth the wait,” he added.