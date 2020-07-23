Cancelled Jamaica evacuation flights rescheduled

CAL aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways confirmed Wednesday evening that the two repatriation flights that should have carried passengers to Jamaica on Wednesday have been rescheduled for Thursday 23 July. CAL’s 737-300 jet aircraft was set to undertake two return flights to Kingston from Grand Cayman this morning but the flights cancelled due to technical trouble.

Officials told CNS that the aircraft developed a problem with one of its radio communications systems just before boarding of the first flight.

“Unfortunately, other aircraft were on scheduled maintenance and this situation ultimately resulted in the cancellation of today’s Kingston flights, which have now been re-scheduled for Thursday,” the airline added.