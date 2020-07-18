Bio-buttons lead way on phased border opening

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government will be depending on the use of bio-buttons or bio-stickers with GPS fencing (a location monitoring system) as it begins a six month phased reopening of the borders to air travellers in September. On Friday Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell revealed some of the ideas the ministry is considering to enable a slow and safe return of limited visitors here, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. This phased return of tourism will use testing and technology instead of lengthy quarantine.

The plan is still in the embryonic stage and will require much more work before it can be rolled out and tourists actually return. It will begin with residents, owners of second homes and some visitors coming on repatriation flights. The goal is to change the quarantine system on 1 September from government mandated facilities to people isolating in their own homes or in hotels.

The minster said that the government was not going to take any risks, given the success Cayman has had in tackling the virus, but despite the concerns, keeping the borders closed indefinitely was not a reasonable or sustainable situation. However, he stressed that this will be a very conservative approach.

“Safety and security will remain the main drivers in decision making,” Kirkconnell said. “We prefer to err on the side of caution.”

Government is considering an application system that will allow what is expected to be a very small number of visitors or even returning residents to avoid the 14-day mandated quarantine by first taking a test 72 hours before departing the country where they are and have a negative result. Potential visitors will fill out an online application where they provide the test result.

TravelTime will then consider the application and decide, depending on the circumstances and where the applicant is coming from, whether or not to approve the visitor. Those cleared to come will arrive at Owen Roberts International Airport, where they will receive the bio-button.

Chief Medical officer Dr John Leehas been testing the device that will be used to monitor visitors, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. It measures temperature, pulse and breathing and issues an alarm if any of the levels spike.

This health monitoring device will also have a geo-fencing component, so the button will not only measure a visitor’s health indicators and alert public health to a potential infection, it will ensure that the visitor stays in their designated accommodation. Visitors will be required to isolate for five days in that designated accommodation before taking a COVID-19 test. If it is negative, they can leave isolation but must continue to wear their bio-sticker.

Given the work that this will require and the cost of the device, visitors will be asked to pay a flat registration fee before they come to Cayman. The minister indicated that it would be in the region of “a couple of hundred dollars” per visitor and said that revenue stream could cover the costs of the monitoring programme.

As the minister spoke about the phased reopening of tourism, it was clear that many issues must still be ironed out before this new system can be implemented, and the minister said more details would be revealed over the next few weeks.

