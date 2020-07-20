Bahamas shutting back down over COVID-19 spike

Nassau, Bahamas

(CNS): The Bahamas will close its borders to the United States and other countries this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced. The Bahamas opened to guests just three weeks ago but Minnis said the virus situation had deteriorated “at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders”. The news comes as the Cayman Islands announced plans to reopen its own borders on 1 September.

Just like Cayman, visitors from the United States, especially Florida, make up a large portion of the Bahamas’ tourism economy.

On Sunday that state alone recorded another 12,478 COVID-19 cases. But on Friday the chief medical officer in the Cayman Islands, Dr John Lee, who has so far taken a very conservative approach to controlling the COVID-19 virus, leading to near elimination here, played down the numbers of infected people in Florida.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing about the plans to reopen the Cayman Islands’ borders in a phased approach using testing and technology, Dr Lee said that Florida was a large state with a large population and only a small percentage of the actual people were infected.

Asked by CNS how Cayman will be able to manage guests coming from the United States, given the increasing infection numbers, Dr Lee said it was the “million dollar question” but it had to be borne in mind the number of people in Florida that are actually positive.

“Although the numbers are really high the… population is enormous. So the percentage of people who are actually infected is in fact very small,” he said, adding that this was not what the news would lead people to believe.

“You would think that the whole of Florida has got COVID. But if you look at the surveys that have been done to see what the percentage of people that are positive in a community it is probably somewhere between two and four percent. Its those figures that we need to concentrate on when we make the decisions. Those figures are available at a global level.”

He said in many countries where you think there are high infection rates the actual numbers of people infected at a given moment in time is around 2%. Many of those will be symptomatic and will test positive and be picked up before they travel, the CMO explained.

“The actual numbers of people at the current time that are infected is not as huge as you might immediately think, even though the figures are clearly shocking,” he added.

Cayman is planning a phased reopening, beginning with a change in the management of repatriation flights, which will be used throughout September to bring some visitors or homeowners here.

People who want to come to Cayman can apply online and will then go through a process, provide a negative test and a fee. On arrival, they will be given a bio-button and asked to isolate for five days. The bio-button will provide both medical and positioning data to the Public Health Department.

After five days they will be tested for COVID-19, and if it is negative, allowed to move around. If it is positive, they will continue to remain in isolation. Either way, the visitors will be required to continue wearing the button.

All of the protocols and plans are still being fine-tuned, According to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell. But as of 1 September, Owen Roberts International Airport will begin a “soft” reopening for at least four weeks, including general aviation, to accommodate returning Caymanians and residents as well as individuals with homes in the Cayman Islands.

“I am hopeful that this advanced health screening solution will sufficiently enhance our reopening protocols and provide further confidence so that we can once again welcome visitors to our shores, while still minimising the risk of introducing new cases to the local community,” Kirkconnell said Friday.

More information about the phased re-opening is expected to be released this week.