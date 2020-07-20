Bahamas shutting back down over COVID-19 spike
(CNS): The Bahamas will close its borders to the United States and other countries this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced. The Bahamas opened to guests just three weeks ago but Minnis said the virus situation had deteriorated “at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders”. The news comes as the Cayman Islands announced plans to reopen its own borders on 1 September.
Just like Cayman, visitors from the United States, especially Florida, make up a large portion of the Bahamas’ tourism economy.
On Sunday that state alone recorded another 12,478 COVID-19 cases. But on Friday the chief medical officer in the Cayman Islands, Dr John Lee, who has so far taken a very conservative approach to controlling the COVID-19 virus, leading to near elimination here, played down the numbers of infected people in Florida.
Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing about the plans to reopen the Cayman Islands’ borders in a phased approach using testing and technology, Dr Lee said that Florida was a large state with a large population and only a small percentage of the actual people were infected.
Asked by CNS how Cayman will be able to manage guests coming from the United States, given the increasing infection numbers, Dr Lee said it was the “million dollar question” but it had to be borne in mind the number of people in Florida that are actually positive.
“Although the numbers are really high the… population is enormous. So the percentage of people who are actually infected is in fact very small,” he said, adding that this was not what the news would lead people to believe.
“You would think that the whole of Florida has got COVID. But if you look at the surveys that have been done to see what the percentage of people that are positive in a community it is probably somewhere between two and four percent. Its those figures that we need to concentrate on when we make the decisions. Those figures are available at a global level.”
He said in many countries where you think there are high infection rates the actual numbers of people infected at a given moment in time is around 2%. Many of those will be symptomatic and will test positive and be picked up before they travel, the CMO explained.
“The actual numbers of people at the current time that are infected is not as huge as you might immediately think, even though the figures are clearly shocking,” he added.
Cayman is planning a phased reopening, beginning with a change in the management of repatriation flights, which will be used throughout September to bring some visitors or homeowners here.
People who want to come to Cayman can apply online and will then go through a process, provide a negative test and a fee. On arrival, they will be given a bio-button and asked to isolate for five days. The bio-button will provide both medical and positioning data to the Public Health Department.
After five days they will be tested for COVID-19, and if it is negative, allowed to move around. If it is positive, they will continue to remain in isolation. Either way, the visitors will be required to continue wearing the button.
All of the protocols and plans are still being fine-tuned, According to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell. But as of 1 September, Owen Roberts International Airport will begin a “soft” reopening for at least four weeks, including general aviation, to accommodate returning Caymanians and residents as well as individuals with homes in the Cayman Islands.
“I am hopeful that this advanced health screening solution will sufficiently enhance our reopening protocols and provide further confidence so that we can once again welcome visitors to our shores, while still minimising the risk of introducing new cases to the local community,” Kirkconnell said Friday.
More information about the phased re-opening is expected to be released this week.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Caribbean, Tourism, World News
Let us go home for a holiday and to see family on 1st September. Let Caymanians and residents return as well. Let them isolate at home and not in rip-off hotel rooms. Just don’t let tourists from the USA land here. The USA has NO coherent strategy to deal with Covid. They have a lunatic in charge. Simple stuff.
People in the Bahamas are just not as disciplined as we are here about wearing masks and observing social distancing. Also, they required pre-arrival tests of the visitors, but had no regulations about isolation post-arrival. All this just a few miles away from Florida where the cases are rising rapidly and refrigerated trucks have been ordered to TX and other states to store bodies.
Makes me really appreciate the way this has pandemic been handled in Cayman!
If only they had placed the fate of Bahamians in magic Bio thingies no body would have the virus.
Cayman has nothing to fear. Bahamas is further east than Cayman is and we all know that the virus hates going west. The virus is also afraid of Bio-nonsense buttons – even more than it is of vitramin D – that is proven science.
What are the other countries? I have only seen the U.S. mentioned in coverage other than CNS.
Learn from someone else’s mistakes!
Don’t open us up for the virus, it will not help economy and will only hurt us in the long run!
Letting people in from countries where covid-19 is running wild (USA,UK, EU etc) is the single biggest mistake we can make right now!
KEEP CAYMAN SAFE
KEEP THE VIRUS OUT
NO AMERICAN TOURISTS IN SEPTEMBER
Alden Moses Joey and Cabinet have an election they need to win. Plus they must do everything their masters tell them or there will be no funding for campaign 2021
There needs to be an official policy in place regarding working from home for offices. At the moment, offices are planning to have 100% back in by September 1….when the borders open. The virus will be back here, and having people working in close proximity in cold offices will not help either
Nasty ass place anyhow.
This is literally the ultimate irony from a CMO and government who were adamant about maintaining the lockdown here (even the unjustifiable elements of it) despite significant pressure from people to open up the local economy.
That strategy has proven to be successful, even more successful than the government had expected in controlling the virus locally.
Now that a decision has been made to open up, the CMO is twisting facts to suggest that the virus isn’t all that prevalent in Florida because he is looking at the published number of cases???
Have we forgotten the sheer number of people here who test positive who are asymptomatic? Can we not apply the same logic to Florida and expect that there are probably well over 10x more positive people than the published figures who are not getting tested because they show no symptoms?
Please shut down this plan to open up the borders quickly.
Businesses can ill afford another 3 months of hard lockdown and I can see another 3 months of lockdown if we move too hastily.
What is stopping these individuals from taking off the buttons when they arrive? How will they be monitored? Perhaps these are some questions that you can ask the next press briefing, CNS.
When are we going to see this fabled bio button and its FDA approval? And when is Dr. Lee going to outline the software platform, data protocols and qualified staff to run such a tracking system?
Well golly gee, is anyone surprised?
6 weeks from now, the numbers in Florida will be significantly lower than they are now.
The qualified projection cone, from career experts, looks far worse out to November. Up to 25k+/daily new cases with 10-20,000 dead by early November, and that’s just in the state of Florida. Nearly 4000 ICU beds might be necessary against a static state inventory capacity of just 1696. Longterm health complications (and costs) from having had COVID and clinically “recovered”, are still being tabulated. It isn’t very encouraging.
https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/florida
Sooner. The numbers are not accurate to start with. A family member from Europe had been in FL, Miami Beach, from December to July 18. He lived with his daughter, her husband and 2 little kids. The youngest got some sort of cold symptoms probably from childcare he attends, mom and dad were sniffing for few days. Granddad flew to Europe, 12 hr layover at European airport, then a 2.5 hr flight home. He was tested upon entry. Negative. Never took a mask off during this nearly 30hr long journey. He though had few masks to replace every few hours.
Why? If there is no substantial effort at mask wearing and social distancing more like six months than six weeks. With the buffoon Trumpite Florida Governor showing no leadership a large segment of Florida’s population is doomed.
It is now getting very bad in the Republican retirement community of The Villages. Many seniors will not be around to vote for their man on November 3. Geez, stupidity reigns in Florida.
Th only thing lower will be the number of people that are alive.
Covert Investigation Reveals Heavily Inflated COVID-19 Numbers
by Robert Kraychik
4 days ago
By Robert Kraychik July 16th, 2020 | Image Source: Breitbart
A FOX 35 investigation released on Monday discovered an inflation of coronavirus cases by the Florida Department of Health. The Sunshine State’s health authorities misreported the number of persons testing positive for coronavirus in its aggregation and publication of test results from laboratories.
FOX 35 anchor Charles Billi explained the impetus for the investigation. He said, “We found numerous labs that are only reporting positive test results, so they show a 100-percent positivity rate. That got our attention.”
10:12, Today in Florida 50 hospitals have their ICU beds completely occupied. Yesterday there were over 10,000 new corona virus cases. Over the past week we are beginning to see exponential growth of cases. There is no end in sight because Trump and the Florida Governor refuse to lead in public health policy.
Guarantee you in 6 weeks the number of cases will not be lower than now.
So how about reviewing the policy in 6 weeks if its reasonable to do?!?
Right now opening up to the USA is SUICIDE!!!!
Ever study exponential growth, or the concept of r-nought?
I don’t think that all the infected people will come to Cayman on the first day, so it will take a few days for the numbers in Florida to go down.
I’m getting the sense that Dr Lee and Alden have been pushed aside as the economic interests step back in. Not good, but always predictable
bizarre comments from dr lee….
florida has more cases than all of europe!
Agreed. Safety First! How hard is it to live by that rule. Quarantine works. It is working. Why not continue it? Large numbers of people are lining up trying to get in (and contribute heartily to our economy for months) and yet we have no space in quarantine for them? The hotels are empty. Create more quarantine options. People will pay for it!
Why are people thumbing down that comment? What part of it do people disagree with? Do people believe they have a right to unnecessarily risk reinfection of the Cayman community, and that right is greater than Cayman’s right to try to keep itself safe?
This may be an unpopular opinion, but I have found him to be rather questionable throughout this whole process.
With all do respect, I think we should have a trained epidemiologist guiding us…especially with regards to re-opening.
It’s not Florida we need to worry about, unless we consider cruise ships.
Most people coming from North America during the beginning of our high season will be from the cold states further north, just as the flu season starts.
10:08
Coronaphrenia is your diagnosis.
Exactly, the whole thing has been grossly exaggerated from day 1.