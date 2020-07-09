Atlantic storm predictions increase for 2020

Damage on Grand Cayman caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004

(CNS): Experts from the University of Colorado have released their revised prediction for this hurricane season, adding another named storm to what they believe will be an active period in the Atlantic. The world renowned hurricane forecasters said that current cool neutral ENSO conditions may transition to weak La Niña conditions later this summer.

That, coupled with above normal sea surface temperatures across most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic, indicate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

Information obtained through June by researchers shows that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

So far five tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic, but the hurricane experts say there is likely to be another 15 named storms this year, bringing the prediction to 20. Of those, nine are forecast to become hurricanes with four become major ones.

The researchers further noted that most of the eastern Atlantic is warmer than normal, and such conditions at this time of year have been typically associated with more active Atlantic hurricane seasons.

There is currently no sign of any tropical storms in our region. However, the local weather experts are predicting isolated showers and possible thunderstorms through Saturday, as a weak tropical wave moved west of the Cayman area.